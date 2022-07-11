By Tom Hurley • 11 July 2022 • 18:52

UK gets 'rare extreme heat' weather warning as heatwave intensifies. Image: Claire Fraser Photography/shutterstock.com

The UK has received an Amber extreme heat weather warning from the Met Office as the country endures a heatwave.

The Met Office has issued an Amber Warning as the UK heatwave continues, with the population experiencing extreme heat as temperatures sailed by 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) on Monday, July 11.

Temperatures in the UK could hit as high as 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) in the coming days, the Met Office has said.

The warning covers the majority of both England and Wales, with those in Scotland and Northern Ireland not thought to be at risk from the same high temperatures.

The north of England, including Newcastle, is also not predicted to experience the higher temperatures, according to the Met Office.

“These high temperatures could extend into the early part of next week and an extension of the warning will be considered in the coming days,” the Met Office said.

⚠️⚠️Amber Weather Warning issued⚠️⚠️ This rare Extreme Heat warning covers much of England and parts of Wales 📈 Exceptionally high temperatures are possible from Sunday, lasting into early next week #heatwave 🌡️ Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Ahe0nxK4aU — Met Office (@metoffice) July 11, 2022

The service has advised those in the UK that adjustments will be needed to their daily schedule as the temperatures ramp up.

“Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life,” a statement by the Met Office said.

“Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only; seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice.

“Substantial changes in working practices and daily routines (are) likely to be required.

The service also said that there is a higher possibility of incidents occurring around water as the UK population heads to beaches and lakes to enjoy the warm weather.

“Significantly more people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers leading to increased risk of water safety incidents,” the Met Office said.

The news comes just a few weeks after the Met Office issues a weather warning over a “huge cluster”of lightning strikes and storms on June 19.

The highest temperature ever recorded in the UK was 38.7 degrees Celsius at the Botanic Garden in Cambridge in July 2019.

Meanwhile, Spain endured its hottest year on record in 2020, including the longest heatwave ever recorded on the Iberian Peninsula.

