UK Striking CHAOS as Post Office workers jump on the bandwagon

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are on strike at Crown Post Offices which are the larger branches usually sited on high streets according to the Independent.

Supply chain and administrative workers will strike on Thursday, which the union said will affect sub-post offices.

The CWU said it opposed Post Office management’s offer of a 3 per cent pay rise for the 2022-2023 financial year, alongside a one-off lump sum payment of £500 (€590), and no pay increase for the 2021-2022 financial year, which it complained was well below the rate of inflation.

Andy Furey, assistant secretary at CWU said: “The blame for this disruption lies entirely with the senior Post Office leadership, who have repeatedly failed – and wilfully refused – to set out a sensible and fair pay agreement.”

“Everyone knows that the only solution is a fair pay rise that properly rewards members for their extraordinary efforts in serving the public and delivering a profitable Post Office, while also taking account of the extreme cost of living.”

“There most certainly is money available, but management does not want to give workers their fair share.”

“Our message to the employer today is: don’t waste our members’ time by misleading statements.”

“Stop the spin and get serious about pay. Until you do this, the strikes will continue.”

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We can confirm that 57, which is half, of our Directly Managed Branches have opened today.”

“Strike action taking place on Thursday 14 July is within our Supply Chain network and will not impact any of our 11,500 branches from opening as they would normally.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.