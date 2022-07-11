UK supermarket tracking £5 (€5.90) rump steaks by satellite to deter thieves

A spokesman for Co-op confirmed that the: “Co-op has been involved in a small scale trial of new packaging for higher-value products such as meat for several years, with the additional security providing a further deterrent if a store locally experiences shoplifting issues.”

More than a third of Britons are struggling financially amid the worst cost of living crisis since the 1970s, a new poll has found.

Inflation looks set to soar to 11 per cent by October, placing even more pressure on the average household.

Insurance firm LV= carried out a ‘wealth and wellbeing’ survey of 4,000 people and more than half of adults said their finances have worsened over the last quarter.

The wealth and wellbeing survey showed the findings are the most negative since June 2020, when its quarterly survey first began.

Many Brits predict things will get worse with 43 per cent expecting their finances to deteriorate over the next few months.

Food prices are rising at the fastest rate in 13 years.

The situation has allegedly come about thanks to a perfect storm of surging post-pandemic demand and rising energy, fuel and transport costs, made worse by the invasion of Ukraine and the resulting shortage of grain.