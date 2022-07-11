By Joshua Manning • 11 July 2022 • 19:18

Ukraine's President Zelensky introduces bill granting special status to Polish citizens Credit: Wiola Wiaderek/Shutterstock.com

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has introduced a new bill that is set to grant special status to Polish citizens, as reported on Monday, July 11.

Speaking on the latest bill that will grant special status to Polish citizens in Ukraine, permanent representative of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) in the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, Olga Sovhyria stated that:

During their stay in the country Polish citizens will be entitled to employment without a permit for the use of labor of foreigners and stateless persons as well as state registration as taxpayers and obtaining the registration number of the taxpayer’s registration card.

They will also reportedly be provided with social protection, including the right to security in case of complete, partial or temporary disability, to conduct economic activity on the same terms as the citizens of Ukraine and obtain education, at the expense of the state budget.

In addition they will receive social payments in accordance with the legislation of Ukraine, assistance from the Social Protection Fund for Persons with Disabilities on the same terms as citizens of Ukraine and medical care on the same terms as the citizens of Ukraine.

