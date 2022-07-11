By Matthew Roscoe • 11 July 2022 • 16:55

WATCH: Heartwarming video shows a pair of lions reunited with woman who raised them. Image: Anna50/Shutterstock.com

A HEARTWARMING video is circulating on social media on Monday, July 11 that shows a woman being reunited with two lions that were taken away from her by authorities in Switzerland.

The viral video shared by Tansu Yegen, which has been liked by 71k people so far and retweeted by over 10.7k times, shows two lions running over to the woman that raised them and giving her ‘kisses’.

“In Switzerland, a woman raised a pair of lions. The authorities confiscated them for a zoo. 7 years later the woman came to visit the zoo,” he wrote.

The video shows the two lions bound up to the woman, dressed in a white jumper with a lion printed on the back.

She appears to struggle under the sheer weight of the animals who are seen licking her and trying to nibble at her hair.

The blonde woman hugs them both and tries to stop them from taking a bite, although she does not appear to be worried that they will.

Twitter users commented on the wonderful video.

One user wrote: “Animals truly know what “unconditional love” means.

“Humans are the worst creatures on this planet.”

“They remember. We often fail to give credit to animals for their cognitive abilities,” one Twitter user said.

Another wrote: “I have seen other video’s of lions and their foster parent meeting again. It is the same thing! Amazing, heart warming, how can you not love this!!.”

“Love has no boundaries!” another person said.

