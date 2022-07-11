BREAKING: Ryanair flight from Cadiz's Jerez Airport to London Stansted diverted due to 'emergency' Close
Trending:

WATCH: Heartwarming video shows a pair of lions reunited with woman who raised them

By Matthew Roscoe • 11 July 2022 • 16:55

WATCH: Heartwarming video shows a pair of lions reunited with woman who raised them. Image: Anna50/Shutterstock.com

A HEARTWARMING video is circulating on social media on Monday, July 11 that shows a woman being reunited with two lions that were taken away from her by authorities in Switzerland.

The viral video shared by Tansu Yegen, which has been liked by 71k people so far and retweeted by over 10.7k times, shows two lions running over to the woman that raised them and giving her ‘kisses’.

“In Switzerland, a woman raised a pair of lions. The authorities confiscated them for a zoo. 7 years later the woman came to visit the zoo,” he wrote.

The video shows the two lions bound up to the woman, dressed in a white jumper with a lion printed on the back.

She appears to struggle under the sheer weight of the animals who are seen licking her and trying to nibble at her hair.

The blonde woman hugs them both and tries to stop them from taking a bite, although she does not appear to be worried that they will.

Twitter users commented on the wonderful video.

One user wrote: “Animals truly know what “unconditional love” means.

“Humans are the worst creatures on this planet.”

“They remember. We often fail to give credit to animals for their cognitive abilities,” one Twitter user said.

Another wrote: “I have seen other video’s of lions and their foster parent meeting again. It is the same thing! Amazing, heart warming, how can you not love this!!.”

“Love has no boundaries!” another person said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading