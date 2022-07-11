By Joshua Manning • 11 July 2022 • 15:15

WATCH: Days of torrential rains leave Pakistan's Karachi completely flooded Credit: Twitter @Anam12335024

The torrential rains in Pakistan’s Karachi that began on the evening of Eid al Adha’s first day have continued, leading the city to be completely flooded, as reported on Monday, July 11.

Pakistan’s Karachi, began to suffer from the torrential rains that have now flooded the city, on Friday, July 8, on Eid al-Adh’s first day.

Eid al-Adha is the second and bigger of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam.

Videos and footage of the flood in Pakistan’s Karachi are circulating Twitter:

One user wrote: “Either Karachi is praying for rain or praying for it to stop. There is no in between. #EidAdhaMubarak”

“Karachi,” wrote one user, posting further footage of the floods.

Another user posted a picture of a sunken car:

One journalist wrote:

“The Shehbaz govt wont say a word on Karachi as its survival depends on the support of PPP, MQM and those running DHA—-the ‘real state’ within real estate. Bahria is holy cow for all since it is a national benefactor. So as the city flaps in filth and misfortune all stay quiet.”

To which another user responded: “Only Imran Khan did well for Karachi.”

Another user also wrote about the government’s response, stating:

“My KARACHI is drowning due to incompetent corrupt PPP Govt . JINnAH Hospital , NICVD and CARDIO are ruining because of rain and horrible sewerage system. Administrator @murtazawahab1

responsible for everything #KarachiRain #Karachi.”

“It’s been raining heavily in Karachi since last night, all previous records of rain have broken, stay safe everyone.#Karachi”

Another user shared footage of a car driving through the flooded streets of Pakistan’s Karachi.

Footage of Karachi’s airport was also shared:

“*🇵🇰Karachi airport… 11July 2022 Amphibious Operation by PIA *”

Another user spoke of Lahore potentially facing the same problems:

“btw, Lahore’s flood resilience has gotten progressively weaker over the years too and we are not far off from the time when Pakistan’s second-biggest city will run into the same problems that we’re seeing right now in Karachi.”

The news follows reports of the city of Sochi, Russia, experiencing mass flooding after the Dagomys river has overflowed, as reported on Monday, July 11.

