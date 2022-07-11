By Joshua Manning • 11 July 2022 • 19:37

WATCH: Footage of Ukraine’s 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade destroying Russian artillery Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

Ukraine’s 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade shared footage in which it showed the destruction of four Russian artillery mounts, as reported on Monday, July 11.

The footage of the destruction of Russian artillery mounts by Ukraine’s 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade was shared on Twitter, with one user posting:

“Fighters of the 59th separate motorised infantry brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk destroyed 4 self-propelled artillery mounts of Russians who were hitting the Mykolaiv region, – the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.”

Ukraines’s 59th Motorised Brigade is a formation of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, that was first activated in December 2014, taking command of three volunteer territorial defence battalions.

It received its official brigade flag on August 24, 2015, becoming fully operational.

The footage of Ukraine’s 59th Motorised Brigade destroying Russian artillery mounts comes after Ukraine’s Airborne Assault Force shared footage in which it showed the destruction of nine Russian tanks, as reported on Friday, July 8.

The footage of the destruction of nine Russian tanks by the Ukraine’s Airborne Assault Force was shared on Twitter, with one user posting:

“Artillerymen and fighters of engineering and sapper units of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a tank company of Russians. Ukrainian defenders managed to blow up 9 tanks.”

