By Joshua Manning • 11 July 2022 • 13:58

WATCH: Massive flood in Russia's Sochi's streets after Dagomys river overflows Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

The city of Sochi, Russia, is experiencing mass flooding after the Dagomys river has overflowed, as reported on Monday, July 11.

The East Dagomys River in the city of Sochi, Russia has overflowed its banks due to heavy rains and flooded the yards of multi-storey residential buildings and entrances to one of the resort’s districts.

Sirens are reportedly sounding throughout the city. Eyewitnesses report that the stream of water swept away cars on the Batumi highway.

“Cars are under water, in several streets the ground floors of buildings are flooded,” Russian journalists write.

As the publicity blogs specify, locals “have been up all night worrying about their property”. Townspeople are also trying to save cars parked in their yards.

No casualties have yet been reported.

Footage of the flooding has been shared on Twitter, with one user posting:

“In Sochi, Russia, due to heavy rains, the East Dagomys River overflowed its banks. By morning, residents reported flooded city streets.”

⚡️ In Sochi, Russia, due to heavy rains, the East Dagomys River overflowed its banks. By morning, residents reported flooded city streets. pic.twitter.com/3zxfnnBGTB — Flash (@Flash43191300) July 11, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

The news of the massive flood in Russia’s Sochi after the Dagomys river overflowed, follows reports of a huge fire in a wheat field in Timis, Romania, that reportedly broke out on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 5.

Videos of the huge fire in a wheat field allegedly located in Timis, Romania, began circulating on Twitter, with one user posting:

“Huge fire in a wheat field in Timis, Getaia, Romania,” alongside video footage of the blaze.

Huge fire in a wheat field in Timis, Getaia, Romania. pic.twitter.com/kzDMASoWJL — L KURIEN (@l_kurien) July 5, 2022

Credit: Twitter @l_kurien.

According to reports by Romanian media, the devastating fire in a wheat field in Timis, saw flames engulf an entire field between Gătaia, Butin and Semlac.

