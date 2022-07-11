By Joshua Manning • 11 July 2022 • 16:14

WATCH: Shocking moment car crashes into crowd at celebrity signing in Mendoza Argentina Credit: Twitter @cefnoticiasok

A car crashed into a crowd at a celebrity autograph signing in Mendoza Argentina, injuring 23 people, as reported on Monday, July 11.

Video footage of the moment the car crashed into the crowd at the celebrity signing in Mendoza Argentina was shared on Twitter:

“A car crashed into a theatre in Mendoza.23 injured and one seriously injured, Soledad Silveyra who was about to sign autographs with Veronica Ginas, almost died. @SilveyraSole @ginasveronica @Mendoza #automendoza

Un auto se incrustó en un teatro en Mendoza.23 heridos y uno grave casi muere Soledad Silveyra que se disponía a firmar autógrafos con Veronica Ginas.@SilveyraSole @ginasveronica @Mendoza #automendoza pic.twitter.com/1c3NK2exjR — CEF Noticias (@cefnoticiasok) July 11, 2022

Credit: Twitter @cefnoticiasok

Argentinian actresses, Solded Silveyra and Veronica Llinas were at the Teatro Plaza cinema carrying out a celebrity autograph signing, when the incident occurred, as reported by Clarin.

Speaking on the crash Silveyra stated:

“We are in a very bad way, it’s a terrible tragedy, a car swerved in and ran over the people who were waiting for us. There were about 20 people lying there, under the car there were about 7 or 8”,

The actress continued: “We stayed there with Vero for a while, then they took us out and we felt bad because we would have wanted to stay until the last minute. ”

“There was a lot of blood and a lady with a terrible eye,” she stated.

“It was at the end of the show. We were a little late because we took some photos with the local producer and then we heard the noise.”

“A car reversed in, ran over all the people who were waiting, smashed the theatre doors and got on top of a lot of people”, stated Llinas.

Soledad Silveyra gave more details of what happened at the theatre:

“We took a photo with the owners of the theatre, that’s what saved us”, said the actress.

“I am destroyed. A car ran over me, ran over all the people who were waiting for us”.

“It was horrible, the most dreadful thing, I never imagined seeing something like that”.

The news of the car crash in Mendoza, Argentina follows reports of a tree crushing a man to death on Moscow’s Ukrainian Boulevard, as reported on Monday, July 11.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.