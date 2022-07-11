Weather forecast for the community of Andalucia on Monday, July 11

By Chris King • 11 July 2022 • 3:59
Image of a cloudy sky with sunshine.
Credit: cobalt88/Shutterstock
According to the weather forecast predicted by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, Saturday, July 2, Andalucia will experience significantly high temperatures in the interior regions.
Monday will start with slightly cloudy or clear skies, with this cloudiness increasing in the Sierra Morena and the eastern mountains of the Community as the day progresses.
There will be intervals of low clouds and morning mists in the area of the Strait, where very strong gusts of Levante wind will prevail. Starting in the afternoon, occasional strong winds will also blow on the coast and in the Cadiz countryside.
The Poniente region of Almeria will experience a rise in maximum temperatures, but there will be little change from Sunday’s values in the rest of Andalucia.
Maximum and minimum temperatures in Andalucia by province are predicted by AEMET to be as follows:
Almeria – 37 and 24; Cadiz – 34 and 26; Cordoba – 41 and 21; Granada – 39 and 20; Huelva – 38 and 22;
Jaen – 39 and 24; Malaga – 30 and 22; Sevilla – 42 and 23.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.