Weather forecast for the community of Andalucia on Monday, July 11

11 July 2022

Image of a cloudy sky with sunshine. Credit: cobalt88/Shutterstock

Here is the weather forecast for Monday, July 11, in Andalucia, according to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.



Monday will start with slightly cloudy or clear skies, with this cloudiness increasing in the Sierra Morena and the eastern mountains of the Community as the day progresses.

There will be intervals of low clouds and morning mists in the area of ​​the Strait, where very strong gusts of Levante wind will prevail. Starting in the afternoon, occasional strong winds will also blow on the coast and in the Cadiz countryside.

The Poniente region of Almeria will experience a rise in maximum temperatures, but there will be little change from Sunday’s values in the rest of Andalucia.

Maximum and minimum temperatures in Andalucia by province are predicted by AEMET to be as follows:

Almeria – 37 and 24; Cadiz – 34 and 26; Cordoba – 41 and 21; Granada – 39 and 20; Huelva – 38 and 22;

Jaen – 39 and 24; Malaga – 30 and 22; Sevilla – 42 and 23.

