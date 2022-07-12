11-year-old girl dies from cardiac arrest on beach in Pléneuf-Val-André, France

By Matthew Roscoe • 12 July 2022 • 18:26

Heartbreak as 11-year-old girl suffers cardiac arrest on beach in Pléneuf-Val-André, France. Image: Dave Chang/Shutterstock.com

TRAGIC news coming out of France on Tuesday, July 12 as reports that an 11-year-old girl died after suffering a cardiac arrest on a beach in Pléneuf-Val-André, France.

The young girl from Le Havre died from a cardiac arrest while she was swimming in Pléneuf-Val-André on Saturday, July 9, according to local reports.

The tragic incident happened at around 4.30 pm while beach users of Val-André enjoyed the first Saturday of the summer holidays in France.

According to reports from France, the young girl collapsed in the water and immediately went into cardiorespiratory arrest. It was the 11-year-old’s father who pulled her out of the water.

Witnesses told actu.fr that “rescue services arrived quickly and they evacuated part of the beach [near the port of Piégu, opposite the sailing school].

An emergency rescue helicopter was dispatched to the scene as well as firefighters and ambulance crews, however, paramedics had been unsuccessful with CPR at the scene.

The young girl was airlifted to hospital but she died during the night.

One user on social media wrote: “What a great sadness, poor parents….”

Quelle grande tristesse, pauvre parents…. — Laurin Alain (@LaurinAlain) July 11, 2022

The death of the young 11-year-old comes months after another 11-year-old died from a cardiac arrest in the UK.

Eleven-year-old Aston Villa superfan Archie Hughes died following a cardiac arrest on Sunday, January 23.

The young boy stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest. He was rushed to Birmingham Children’s Hospital but died at 2.45 am.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.