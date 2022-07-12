18 University of Glasgow students will carry out internships in Estepona nurseries

By Chris King • 12 July 2022 • 2:11

Image of students from Glasgow University in Estepona. Credit: [email protected]

Estepona City Council is hosting 18 students from the University of Glasgow who will carry out internships in the Malaga town’s nurseries.

As announced on Monday, July 11, for the second consecutive year, Estepona City Council has signed a collaboration agreement with the Faculty of Education of the University of Glasgow. Through this initiative, students from the Scottish facility will carry out internships in several Municipal Nursery Schools in the Malaga town.

In total, during the month of July, 18 students will learn how the nursery schools of Calancha, El Nido, El Mar, and Los Pitufos operate. During this period the students’ internships will be governed by the regulations of the University of Glasgow. They will follow all the procedures and guidelines of the Municipal Nursery Schools, as well as the instructions and recommendations issued by the municipal staff.

Fundamentally, the students will observe the work carried out by the workers of the municipal schools, and will always be accompanied by the monitors and teachers. The objective of this initiative is for the participants to apply the theoretical knowledge acquired in their early childhood education degree.

This activity does not imply any cost for the municipal coffers, since the expenses incurred by travel, accommodation, and maintenance of the students, are paid for by themselves.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.