A new era for trade unions as the UK’s TUC appoints new leader

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 July 2022 • 13:13

Paul Nowak - Image TUC.org.uk

Paul Nowak ushers in a new era for trade unions in the UK following his appointment as the General Secretary of the Trade.

The announcement via Twitter on Tuesday, July 12 comes on the same day that the Conservative Party kicks off its elections to elect a new leader and prime minister for the UK.

The appointment also comes as at a time when unions across the UK are flexing their muscles as they work to secure inflation-beating increases for their members, after two years of stagnation followed by rampant inflation.

Strikes across the UK have brought the London Underground, trains and aeroplanes to a standstill causing misery for travellers already affected by staff shortages, delays, cancellations and higher prices.

BREAKING 🚨 | Paul Nowak (@Nowak_Paul) will be the next General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress. — Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) July 12, 2022

The TUC Deputy General Secretary, a former call centre worker from Merseyside, was the sole candidate nominated by unions. He will become General Secretary Designate at Congress in Brighton this September, before officially taking the post in January 2022. — Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) July 12, 2022

Paul said: "It's an honour to be chosen as the next TUC General Secretary. I will be a General Secretary who fights for every worker. Join a union, get active and together we can win.” — Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) July 12, 2022

Paul Nowak

According to the TUC website, Paul first became a union member when he worked part-time at Asda aged 17 at which time he joined the GMB union. He later became a union rep and activist before moving on to join the CWU union as a call centre operator for BT.

He later joined UNISON after moving to the Cheshire County Council’s bus information team.

In 1999 Paul joined TUC as a full-time staff member. He has held many positions within the organisation including Regional Secretary for the North of England, Organising Academy Director, and subsequently Head of TUC Organisation and Services.

Appointed Assistant General Secretary in 2013, Paul is said to have helped the unions to mediate and resolve disputes in key national employers. Perhaps more importantly he has helped turn the organisation into a more diverse and inclusive place to work.

Nowak will need to usher in a new era for the UK’s Trade Union Congress as it will need a different type of leadership to cope with an increasingly tough environment beset with inflation, supply chain difficulties and political turmoil.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.