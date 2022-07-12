And they’re off! Official list of eight Tory Party leadership race candidates revealed

By Chris King • 12 July 2022 • 19:58

Image of Rishi Sunak. Credit: HM Treasury, OGL 3 , via Wikimedia Commons

The final list of eight candidates in the race for the next Tory Party leadership has been revealed.

The race to become the next leader of the Tory Party, and in the process become Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has finally gotten under way. A list of eight candidates has been revealed today, Tuesday, July 12, after the contenders battled to gain support from their colleagues.

Each candidate had to successfully collect the support of a minimum of 20 MPs in order to be in the running. Rishi Sunak is way out in front – as predicted by the bookmakers – gathering the public backing of 46 MPs, according to The Sun.

And we're off 🚀 Watch today's full launch video and sign up to join us at future events here ➡️ https://t.co/3cXn1rFhca pic.twitter.com/8NdZu9cNIL — Ready For Rishi (@RishiSunak) July 12, 2022

The first ballot will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, July 13, where, if they are to remain in contention, candidates must reach a minimum of 30 backers. Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid fell at the first hurdle after failing to get the required support.

Deputy PM Dominic Raab, and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps both scrapped their bids and placed their support firmly behind the ex-Chancellor, Rishi Sunak. Penny Mordaunt, the Trade Minister, claimed the second-highest number of supporters, but with a distant 24.

Liz Truss secured endorsements from Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg, leaving the Foreign Secretary in third position. Tom Tugendhat, Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch, Nadhim Zahawi, and Jeremy Hunt will make up the rest of the field.

I have a clear vision for our country and economy – and the experience and resolve to deliver it.https://t.co/koPyqw4wIG#lizforleader pic.twitter.com/V9jENJmyj6 — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) July 11, 2022

Rehman Chishti, who threw his hat into the ring at the last minute, saw his bid falter after failing to get even one supporter. Home Secretary Priti Patel also withdrew from the race.

