By Joshua Manning • 12 July 2022 • 12:56

Beloved Danish toy company LEGO terminates commercial activities in Russia Credit: cjmacer/Shutterstock.com

Danish toy company LEGO has terminated its commercial activities in Russia, as reported on Tuesday, July 11.

The beloved Danish toy brand “LEGO” has ceased its commercial activities in Russia, according to reports by Russian News Agency Inc.

According to Inc, the CEO of LEGO Russia, Evgeny Chikhachev stated:

“Given the ongoing significant disruption of the operating environment, we have decided to cease commercial activities in Russia indefinitely.”

“This includes the termination of most of our Moscow team and our partnership with Inventive Retail Group.”

Moscow’s division has reportedly laid off 70 of its employees. Russia had 81 LEGO shops, that ran under Inventive Retail Group, in charge of other famous branded shops like Apple, Nike and Samsung.

Twitter has already began reacting to the news, with one user posting:

“LEGO has just announced it is permanently and fully pulling out of Russia, closing its 81 shops there. I wonder what the Russian ripoff version will be called: REGO? LENGO? NOGO?”

With another user responding: “WASHNGO – the toy you can also shampoo with.”

WASHNGO – the toy you can also shampoo with. — themacraecase (@themacraecase) July 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @TSJPhillips @themacraecase

Another Twitter user posted: “@LEGO_Group Disgusting! The Danes were not satisfied with Russia’s struggle with the nauists and therefore they decided to only have CHILDREN toys? How will this affect the Russian Army? Nauseous. Freaks!”

@LEGO_Group Disgusting! The Danes were not satisfied with Russia's struggle with the nauists and therefore they decided to only have CHILDREN toys? How will this affect the Russian Army? Nauseous. Freaks! — Юрий Поздняков (@Komanda_Khimki) July 12, 2022

Credit: Komanda_Khimki

An Italian user posted:

“Lego will also leave Russia completely. The Danish toy manufacturer will cease business activities in Russia and sever relations with Inventive Retail Group, which operates its Russian shops.”

Anche Lego lascerà completamente la Russia. Il produttore danese di giocattoli cesserà le attività commerciali in Russia e interromperà i rapporti con Inventive Retail Group, che gestisce i suoi negozi russi. — Daniele Angrisani (@putino) July 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @putino

Two more Twitter users stated:

“Took them long enough I used to love LEGO growing up and any western business still in Russia can 🖕”

“I still love Lego. Never lose the magic 😂😂”

I still love Lego. Never lose the magic 😂😂 — Burgerbuns (@Burgerbuns11) July 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Ireland4Ukraine @Burgerbuns11

The news follows reports of popular Russian YouTuber and journalist Yury Dud being found guilty of gay propaganda among children, as reported on Tuesday, July 11.

