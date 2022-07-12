Benalmadena Council renews the rubbish containers in Puerto Marina

By Chris King • 12 July 2022 • 2:28

Image of one of the new bins in Puerto Marina, Benalmadena. Credit: [email protected]

The rubbish containers in the Puerto Marina area of the Malaga town of Benalmadena have been renewed.

Joaquin Villazon, the Benalmadena Town Hall Councilor for the Environment, along with Encarnacion Cortes, the Councillor for the Port, on Friday, July 8, presented the new containers that the Council has just installed in the Marina of the Malaga municipality.

“In total, we have installed 24 new containers, with new features that considerably improve the old ones,” Villazon explained.

“They are much lower containers, adapted to the height of any person, with a more manageable and resistant opening pedal”, he added.

“We have also reinforced the cleaning in the Marina, thanks to the increase in personnel during the summer months. This has meant the incorporation of 101 new workers, among whom are 47 for the various cleaning and maintenance tasks”, highlighted the councillor.

Encarnacion Cortes pointed out that the Marina has been chosen for the first phase of the Benalmadena container renovation plan “because of its emblematic character, and because it is a space with a large influx of tourists”.

“This action represents a first step in the line of action that we are finalising for the Marina. We are working on a specification to unify all the aesthetics and urban furniture of the port”, Cortes explained.

“This aesthetic unification will mean a considerable improvement in the image of the Marina, a necessary change in the face of renewal for another 25 years of the concession of the port to the City Council”, enthused the Councillor for the Port.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.