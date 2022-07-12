Booyah – American missile kills Russian general and destroys arms depot

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 July 2022 • 12:53

HIMARS rocket launch Image - Ukraine MOD

A Russian arms depot has gone up in smoke along with another general according to Ukraine, who said the base had been blitzed by US-donated HIMARS missiles.

The announcement came on the morning of Tuesday, July 12 following the overnight strike that Ukraine claimed had killed up to 54 people including the Chief of Staff for the 22nd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Major General Artem Nasbulin.

The Kremlin has however denied the reports according to a Reuters report saying that only seven people were killed and most of those injured were Ukrainian civilians. Despite the video and pictures circulating online Russia claims that the rockets mainly hit civilian areas causing little damage to the Russian arms depot.

Footage online tells a very different story with a fireball erupting into the night sky and a mushroom cloud developing overhead Novaya Kakhovka in the occupied Kherson region.

According to reports, the depot is used by the Russians to store saltpetre and explosives.

Ukrainian footage shows the missiles, which can be launched from up to 80 kilometres away, striking the area near the Nova Kakhovka power plant.

The American-supplied units are enabling Ukraine to strike back with an earlier attack killing at least 12 offices including a colonel after rockets hit their command post.

HIMARS is back in acton: another Russian ammo dump just exploded incredibly dramatically.🔥🇺🇦pic.twitter.com/U0CNEh6KkB — Jimmy (@JimmySecUK) July 11, 2022

The attacks have been confirmed by a spokesperson for the Kherson regional state administration, Serhiy Hlan, who told the press that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had hit an ammunition depot in Novaya Kakhovk

“A strike by the Ukrainian army at Novaya Kakhovka was followed by explosions at storage facilities holding mineral fertilisers and saltpetre.

“Blasts continue. Several people were hurt.

“A hospital, a marketplace and residential houses within a two-kilometre radius were damaged,” in a scene reminiscent of the Beirut explosion back in 2020 that killed hundreds.

Bravo to the Ukrainians who hit a Russian ammo depot in Shakhtarsk, Donetsk Oblast. Prime hit the ordinance has continued to detonate for the last 5 hours. Ukraine will continue to drive Russia out of their country and we will continue to arm them. pic.twitter.com/IFMTFGIWdz — 🇺🇦Skyleigh Heinen🇺🇸 (@Sky_Lee_1) July 8, 2022

The strikes on the Russian arms depot have not gone down well with Igor ‘Strelkov’ Girkin, an intelligence commander and staunchly pro-Putin officer. Girkin, who has said he wants to wipe Ukrainians off the face of the earth, is unhappy with the inroads that Ukraine is making saying: ”they are consistent destroying everything within their reach.”

In videos posted online and seen by the Daily Mail, he claims Putin is unaware of the situation blaming the army’s leaders for hiding the truth from him.

Girkin was central to Putin’s annexation of Crimea and establishing the puppet Donetsk People’s Republic eight years ago. He has since become an arch-critic of Putin’s campaign in Ukraine who he said had not properly begun its war.

As has been the case throughout the war of claim and counter-claim, this time Russia downplaying Ukraine’s claims that another general killed was killed as it destroy a Russian arms depot.

