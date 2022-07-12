By Chris King • 12 July 2022 • 21:18

BREAKING: Huge fire breaks out in London's Trafalgar Square

A huge fire has broken out in the basement of a pub in London’s Trafalgar Square.

A huge fire that broke out near the central London landmark of Trafalgar Square this afternoon, Tuesday, July 12, saw 125 firefighters tackling the blaze, with 20 London Fire Brigade appliances in attendance.

We’ve got 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackling a fire in a pub in Trafalgar Square. Half of the basement is alight. Please avoid the area if possible as there will be heavy traffic disruption. pic.twitter.com/Ic8smnvm1e — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 12, 2022

Station Commander Keith McDermott, @LondonFire, said in an official statement from the scene: “The fire is in the sub-basement of a pub in Trafalgar Square. Due to the arduous, challenging and hot conditions inside the basement we’ve increased the number of fire engines and firefighters at the scene”.

He continued: “Around 150 people evacuated the pub and surrounding businesses before the Brigade arrived. There have been no reports of any injuries”.

The fire broke out in the cellar of a pub in Spring Gardens at 5:49pm, with thick smoke seen billowing out of the premises. At least 50 per cent of the cellar is believed to have been affected. Streets in the immediate vicinity were cordoned off by the police, with Londoners urged to avoid the area. It is not yet known what caused the fire to start.

Update on Trafalgar Square pub fire – 20 fire engines & around 125 firefighters are dealing with the blaze in the sub basement. Crews are working in arduous, challenging & hot conditions. Around 150 people evacuated before we arrived. No reports of injures https://t.co/989mlrXzAU pic.twitter.com/6Fy2L2Xjwc — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 12, 2022

We’ve got 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters dealing with a fire in Trafalgar Square. Follow this account for the latest https://t.co/MlFvvzGNxK — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 12, 2022

