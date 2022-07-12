BREAKING: ISIS leader Maher al-Agal reportedly killed in Syria by US drone Close
BREAKING: Huge fire breaks out in London's Trafalgar Square

By Chris King • 12 July 2022 • 21:18

BREAKING: Huge fire breaks out in London's Trafalgar Square

A huge fire has broken out in the basement of a pub in London’s Trafalgar Square.

A huge fire that broke out near the central London landmark of Trafalgar Square this afternoon, Tuesday, July 12, saw 125 firefighters tackling the blaze, with 20 London Fire Brigade appliances in attendance.

Station Commander Keith McDermott, @LondonFire, said in an official statement from the scene: “The fire is in the sub-basement of a pub in Trafalgar Square. Due to the arduous, challenging and hot conditions inside the basement we’ve increased the number of fire engines and firefighters at the scene”.

He continued: “Around 150 people evacuated the pub and surrounding businesses before the Brigade arrived. There have been no reports of any injuries”.

The fire broke out in the cellar of a pub in Spring Gardens at 5:49pm, with thick smoke seen billowing out of the premises. At least 50 per cent of the cellar is believed to have been affected. Streets in the immediate vicinity were cordoned off by the police, with Londoners urged to avoid the area. It is not yet known what caused the fire to start. 

