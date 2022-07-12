By Joshua Manning • 12 July 2022 • 17:00

BREAKING NEWS: Donetsk People's Republic opens embassy in Moscow, Russia

The Donetsk People’s Republic has officially opened an embassy in Moscow, Russia, as reported on Tuesday, July 12.

The opening ceremony of the embassy of the Donetsk People’s Republic in Moscow, Russia, saw the flags of Russia and the DPR hoisted together, as reported by News.Ru

The embassy building is located at 13 Grokholsky Lane, Moscow Russia.

The opening ceremony of the diplomatic mission was allegedly to be attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church, as well as public and political circles and businesses.

The solemn part of the ceremony was postponed due to the night-time shelling of Novy Kakhovka in Kherson Region by the Ukrainian armed forces, which reportedly killed seven people and injured dozens.

The Donetsk People’s Republic is a Ukrainian breakaway state that was formed on April, 7, 2014 by pro-Russian separatists after the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity took place.

The heads of both the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, Denys Pushylin and Leonid Pasechnik, reportedly asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognise the independence of the republics on February 21, 2022.

Subsequently, the Russian leader urged parliament to support the conclusion of cooperation agreements with the republics and decided to recognise the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics immediately due to the aggravated situation on the border.

The news of an embassy opening in Moscow Russia, follows Syria recognising the independence of Ukraine’s breakaway states of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics in an official government statement on Wednesday, June 29.

