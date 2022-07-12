BREAKING: ISIS leader Maher al-Agal reportedly killed in Syria by US drone

By Matthew Roscoe • 12 July 2022 • 15:32
A US-led strike in Syria has reportedly killed ISIS leader Maher al-Agal.
“US killed the leader of ISIS in Syria in an airstrike earlier today, US officials tell @ckubeNBC. The strike targeted Maher al-Agal and his deputy. Al-Agal is dead but it’s not clear whether the deputy was killed or injured,” NBC reporter Raf Sanchez wrote.
NEW: US killed the leader of ISIS in Syria in an airstrike earlier today, US officials tell @ckubeNBC.
The strike targeted Maher al-Agal and his deputy. Al-Agal is dead but it’s not clear whether the deputy was killed or injured.
— Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) July 12, 2022
NBC’s Courtney Kube said that “Maher al-Agal was one of the top four ISIS leaders overall.”
The US airstrike killed Maher al-Agal, the leader of ISIS in Syria and one of the top four ISIS leaders overall, according to CENTCOM. https://t.co/hno6MwDm7R
— Courtney Kube (@ckubeNBC) July 12, 2022
Earlier there had been reports of explosions in the Idlib province in Syria. Videos circulating on social media reportedly show the moment of impact, although days before reports were attributed to a Russian airstrike. These were unconfirmed.
🇷🇺🇸🇾 There's been Russian airstrikes in #Idlib province in Syria pic.twitter.com/dVRoFHUIRr
— Tony (@Cyberspec1) July 12, 2022
This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with more information as it is made available.
