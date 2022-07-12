BREAKING: ISIS leader Maher al-Agal reportedly killed in Syria by US drone

By Matthew Roscoe • 12 July 2022 • 15:32

EARLY reports on Tuesday, July 12 suggest that an airstrike from the US killed Maher al-Agal, a top ISIS leader in Syria, ahead of Biden’s trip to the Middle East.

A US-led strike in Syria has reportedly killed ISIS leader Maher al-Agal.

“US killed the leader of ISIS in Syria in an airstrike earlier today, US officials tell @ckubeNBC. The strike targeted Maher al-Agal and his deputy. Al-Agal is dead but it’s not clear whether the deputy was killed or injured,” NBC reporter Raf Sanchez wrote.

NBC’s Courtney Kube said that “Maher al-Agal was one of the top four ISIS leaders overall.”

Earlier there had been reports of explosions in the Idlib province in Syria. Videos circulating on social media reportedly show the moment of impact, although days before reports were attributed to a Russian airstrike. These were unconfirmed.

