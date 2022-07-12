By Guest Writer • 12 July 2022 • 12:04

Golfers raised funds for the charities Credit: David Steele Facebook

FORMER golf professional David Steele has once again held a successful golf marathon challenge, this year smashing his fundraising goal of €10,000.

In fact, it appears that he is well on his way to doubling that amount for two very worthy charities on the Costa del Sol: Cancer Research and Centro Contigo in La Linea, a charity for disadvantaged children and their families.

Known as ‘Golf Marathon Man’ for his previous successful marathon challenges, on Thursday 7 July at The San Roque Golf Club David undertook to play six rounds of marathon speed golf, the idea being that teams should not take more than two and a half hours per round.

Then on Saturday July 9 two extra events took place; a Champagne Texas Scramble was held on the San Roque Old Course as well as a Pro-Am Competition where three amateur players played with a Professional.

Proceedings were rounded off at a Cocktail Party where presentations were made and an auction took place of items generously donated by supporters of the Marathon Challenge.

Representatives of the Centro Contigo Charity in La Linea were in attendance with crafts made by some of the children at the centre as gifts to say thank you for those who took part in the events and who helped to raise such an amazing sum and donations may still be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/david-steele-golf-marathon-challenge.

David said: “I’m thrilled with the results of this fundraising tournament and it is astonishing how well everybody who took part did considering this speed marathon format challenge hasn’t been attempted before.”

