FOOD ALERT in Spain over presence of ethylene oxide in MAJOR ice cream brand

Aesan, the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition has warned of the presence of ethylene oxide in products from a well-known ice cream brand.

Aesan, the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition issued a statement on Monday, July 11, warning of the presence of ethylene oxide in some products of a well-known brand of ice cream.

The Agency learned through the European Food Alert Network (RASFF) of an alert notification sent by the French health authorities regarding the presence of ethylene oxide in 460 ml vanilla ice cream of the Häagen-Dazs brand.

The origin of the contamination is reportedly found in the vanilla extract from Madagascar that is used in its preparation.

Specifically, the products in question are the tubs included in batches: 4146758, 4156565, 4157457, 4163546, 4169920, 4172653, 4167054, 4222694, 4240220, 4246885, 4284604 and 4287990 with preferential consumption dates between 15 and 20 July, 2022.

Ethylene oxide is a gas that is classified by the Ministry of Health as a “possible mutagen, possible carcinogen, and possible toxic to reproduction”.

This information has been transferred to the competent authorities of the autonomous communities through the Coordinated System for the Rapid Exchange of Information (SCIRI), in order to verify the withdrawal of the affected products from the marketing channels throughout Spain.

It has to be stressed that there is no record of any case being reported in Spain, but the Agency recommends that people who have the products included in the alert at home refrain from consuming them, and return them to the point of purchase.

⚠️Alerta por presencia de óxido de etileno en helados de vainilla de 460 ml de la marca Häagen-Dazs 🚫No consumir. 📌https://t.co/8xlW4UietA pic.twitter.com/7MHejaHORH — AESAN (@AESAN_gob_es) July 11, 2022

