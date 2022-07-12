Olympic legend reveals he is NOT Mo Farah and was SMUGGLED into Britain as a child Close
By Joshua Manning • 12 July 2022 • 15:08

Huge explosion at power plant in Puerto Rico's Jayuya causes power blackout Credit: Twitter @Bomberos_de_PR

An explosion at a power plant in Puerto Rico’s Jayuya caused a blackout throughout the town, as reported on Tuesday, July 12.

The explosion in Puerto Rico’s Jayuya, ocurred at the LUMA Energy power plant, at 5:56.am according to the town’s Mayor, Jorge Gonzalez.

Local firefighters announced the explosion on Twitter stating:

“[PRELIMINARY]- Firefighters from Jayuya and Mameyes are working on a reported fire at the Jayuya substation. The scene is under control. No injuries. Personnel from @NMEADpr municipal also on scene.”

To which another user answered:

“The lack of maintenance and the neglect of more than 40 years of shamelessness and laziness of PREPA, Jarapillo and his UTIER pliers are still taking their toll. And there are still a**holes who want to give control back to those scoundrels.”

Credit: Twitter @Paramedic835 @Bomberos_de_PR

Footage of the incident circulated on Twitter, with one user posting:

“Meanwhile, Jayuya substation @lumaenergypr”

Two more Twitter users responded to the video stating:

“By a miracle PR has not been shut down…in 3…2…1”

“LUMA ENERGY has not yet revealed which areas were affected by the explosion of the electrical substations in Jayuya. I would not be surprised if it reports that at least half of the municipalities in the southern area were affected.”

Credit: Twitter @inti4747 @edmeebmel1964

Further footage of the incident was shared with one user tweeting:

“Substation explosion at @lumaenergypr In Jayuya leaves the town without power.”

With another user answering: “Sabotage or coincidence?”

Credit: Twitter @NubeBlanca122 @AlexDelgadoPR

Another user posted: “LUMA substation explosion in Jayuya.”

“When are you going to call LUMA to chapter? @GovPierluisi ? Every day something new happens. 🤔”

To which one user answered: “Surely the braker is from 1960, according to LUMA. (You’ll see 😅)”

Credit: Twitter @hctrmrt @juancpedreira

Two more users spoke on the incident stating:

“That’s what they said about the last explosion. Still waiting for the report from @lumaenergypr
has not wanted to present”

“The truth is that this is NOT ANYTHING NEW, for years NO MAINTENANCE, OBSOLETE PARTS IN ELECTRIC SUBSTATIONS. But before the UTIER preferred that the people’s money went to their agreement as a Christmas bonus of at least $5,000.”

Credit: Twitter @PestDoctorPR @VersNord

The news follows reports of Elon Musk’s Spacex latest booster rocket prototype catching fire at a launch on Monday, July 11.

