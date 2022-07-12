By Joshua Manning • 12 July 2022 • 15:08

Huge explosion at power plant in Puerto Rico's Jayuya causes power blackout Credit: Twitter @Bomberos_de_PR

An explosion at a power plant in Puerto Rico’s Jayuya caused a blackout throughout the town, as reported on Tuesday, July 12.

The explosion in Puerto Rico’s Jayuya, ocurred at the LUMA Energy power plant, at 5:56.am according to the town’s Mayor, Jorge Gonzalez.

Local firefighters announced the explosion on Twitter stating:

“[PRELIMINARY]- Firefighters from Jayuya and Mameyes are working on a reported fire at the Jayuya substation. The scene is under control. No injuries. Personnel from @NMEADpr municipal also on scene.”

To which another user answered:

“The lack of maintenance and the neglect of more than 40 years of shamelessness and laziness of PREPA, Jarapillo and his UTIER pliers are still taking their toll. And there are still a**holes who want to give control back to those scoundrels.”

La falta de mantenimiento y el abandono de mas de 40 años de pocaverguenza y dejadez de la AEE, Jarapillo y sus alicates de la UTIER nos siguen pasando factura. Y aun hay pendejos que le quieren devolver el control a esos sinverguenzas. — Jose Berrios (@Paramedic835) July 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Paramedic835 @Bomberos_de_PR

Footage of the incident circulated on Twitter, with one user posting:

“Meanwhile, Jayuya substation @lumaenergypr”

Two more Twitter users responded to the video stating:

“By a miracle PR has not been shut down…in 3…2…1”

“LUMA ENERGY has not yet revealed which areas were affected by the explosion of the electrical substations in Jayuya. I would not be surprised if it reports that at least half of the municipalities in the southern area were affected.”

LUMA ENERGY todavía no ha revelado cuáles fueron las áreas que se afectaron con la explosión de las subestaciones eléctricas en Jayuya. No me sorprendería que informe que por lo menos la mitad de los municipios del área sur se afectó. — Edmee Melendez (@edmeebmel1964) July 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @inti4747 @edmeebmel1964

Further footage of the incident was shared with one user tweeting:

“Substation explosion at @lumaenergypr In Jayuya leaves the town without power.”

With another user answering: “Sabotage or coincidence?”

Sabotaje o casualidad? — Nube Blanca (@NubeBlanca122) July 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @NubeBlanca122 @AlexDelgadoPR

Another user posted: “LUMA substation explosion in Jayuya.”

“When are you going to call LUMA to chapter? @GovPierluisi ? Every day something new happens. 🤔”

To which one user answered: “Surely the braker is from 1960, according to LUMA. (You’ll see 😅)”

Seguramente el braker es del 1960, según LUMA. (Ya verán 😅) — 𝙃𝙤𝙣𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚 (@hctrmrt) July 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @hctrmrt @juancpedreira

Two more users spoke on the incident stating:

“That’s what they said about the last explosion. Still waiting for the report from @lumaenergypr

has not wanted to present”

“The truth is that this is NOT ANYTHING NEW, for years NO MAINTENANCE, OBSOLETE PARTS IN ELECTRIC SUBSTATIONS. But before the UTIER preferred that the people’s money went to their agreement as a Christmas bonus of at least $5,000.”

La verdad es que eso NO ES NADA NUEVO, por años NO SE LE DA MANTENIMIENTO, PIEZAS OBSOLETAS EN LAS SUBESTACIONES ELECTRICA ELECTRICA. Pero antes la UTIER preferia que el dinero del pueblo fuera para su convenio COMO Bono de Navidad de $5mil minimo — 💀 Vers Le Nord 💀 (@VersNord) July 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @PestDoctorPR @VersNord

