By Joshua Manning • 12 July 2022 • 15:42

J K Rowling sparks Twitter debate over Matt Walsh's views on feminism Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com

J K Rowling, beloved Harry Potter author has sparked a Twitter debate after commenting on Matt Walsh’s views on feminism, as reported on Tuesday, July 12.

J K Rowling spoke on Matt Walsh’s views on feminism after receiving a tweet from American sports journalist Jason Lee Whitlock.

Matt Walsh is an American conservative commentator, who released a “controversial” documentary entitled “What Is A Woman?”, in which he interviewed a wide variety of people from across the globe to attempt to answer the question, that is becoming more an more complex as the gender ideology movement expands.

Whitlock tweeted Rowling stating:

“Respectfully — and I sincerely mean respectfully — you need to fall back and support men like Matt Walsh. You’re not built for this conflict. The failure and cowardice of men got us into this mess. Matt is standing up. You need to support him. Men have to fix this.”

To which Rowling responded:

“Respectfully, I’ve been facing down the Punch-and-Kill-TERFs brigade for a while now and not once have I thought, ‘what I really want is to hand this over to a man who thinks feminism is one of the worst things to happen to western civilisation.”

“Like many women on the left, I despair that so many self-proclaimed liberals turn a blind eye to the naked misogyny of the gender identity movement and the threat it poses to the rights of women and girls. Walsh’s film undeniably exposed what many leftists are too scared to.”

Credit: Twitter @jk_rowling @WhitlockJason

Rowling continued:

“But a shared belief that women exist as a biological class (and water’s wet and the moon’s not made of cheese) does not an ally make. I believe women are susceptible to certain harms and have specific needs and that feminism is necessary to secure and protect our rights.”

“Walsh believes feminism is ‘rotten’ and his default appears to be denigrating women with whom he disagrees. He’s no more on my side than the ‘shut up or we’ll bomb you’ charmers who cloak their misogyny in a pretty pink and blue flag.”

Credit: Twitter @jk_rowling

Two twitter users commented on J K Rowling Tweets on Matt Walsh stating:

“As Gough Whitlam once quipped “Only the impotent are pure”. You can’t be too picky with your allies, unless you value ineptitude and irrelevancy.”

“Rowling will always be relevant. Walsh is having his 15 minutes.”

Credit: Twitter @crispinrovere @lamaindefemme

One user responded: “Some form of feminism is good, but a critical flaw is that it makes most men the enemy. They are not. We’re partners with men. Just as there are bad men, there are bad women.”

Credit: Twitter @Cactusrose5

Another Twitter user answered:

“Misogyny isn’t a right wing or a left wing phenomenon, it comes from all sides of the political spectrum and we shouldn’t have to ally with men who want to take some of our rights away. We shouldn’t have to compromise.”

Credit: Twitter @ShayWoulahan

One tweet read: “you deserve the whole world and so much more ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Credit: Twitter @aquelaborgui

A further tweet read:

“He wishes feminism was rotten. He seems to have forgotten that at the core of feminism, there’s a lot of very angry, very fed up women. And they do say that Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned (or unseated from their own sex by men in dresses). I may have added that last bit.”

Credit: Twitter @peakedspeak

J K Rowling’s tweets on Matt Walsh’s views on feminism come after Australia’s Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) officially opened the fourth Covid-19 vaccine eligibility for people aged 30-49, leading to mass Twitter debate, on Monday July 11.

