By Joshua Manning • 12 July 2022 • 18:47

January 6th Committee hearing to investigate extremist ties to former President Trump Credit: Twitter @January6thCmte

The January 6th Committee hearing is set to investigate the extremist ties to former President Trump, following the attack on the US Capitol earlier this year, as reported on Tuesday, July 12.

The hearing into extremist ties to former President Trump by the January 6th Committee is set to take place at 1.pm local time, with their official Twitter account announcing the start:

Hearing today at 1pm ET pic.twitter.com/pvUyjdVMzS — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) July 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @January6thCmte

Twitter has flooded with tweets in anticipation for the hearing:

“Someone’s Scared! Jan 6th Committee, don’t even bite! Let hus trial begin, he’ll lose. Jail time Stevie,” replied one user to a previous tweet that read:

“After his beating in court yesterday, Bannon vows to go scorched earth: “Pray for our enemies, because we’re going medieval on these people. We’re gonna savage our enemies. Who needs prayers? Certainly not Steven K. Bannon.” Then he taunts the J6 Committee.”

Someone's Scared! Jan 6th Committee, don't even bite! Let hus trial begin, he'll lose. Jail time Stevie@January6thCmte https://t.co/K1e1mdKNCB — Bonnie M ☮️🇺🇦 (@bdadoll) July 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @bdadoll @RonFilipkowski

Another tweet read:

“A reminder as we await today’s #Jan6thHearings:#LockHimUp #LockThemAllUp #January6thCommitteeHearings”

Credit: Twitter @ColleenBoland

Another tweet read: “My question has never been When will the Committee hearings end’. My questions: When will charges be made? When do we arrest those who defy supeonas?When do we move on with those exercising the 5th amendment? WHEN DO WE SEE No one is above the law! 🇺🇸🇺🇸”

@January6thCmte My question has never

been

'When will the Committee hearings end'. My questions: When will charges be made? When do we arrest those who defy supeonas? When do we move on with those exercising the 5th amendment? WHEN DO WE SEE

No one is above the law!

🇺🇸🇺🇸 — RoS247 (@S247Ro) July 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @S247Ro

Another tweet read:

“US House candidate, CA-14 Who’s watching todays @January6thCmte hearing #January6thCommitteeHearings #January6thCommittee #J6Hearings”

With another user responding:

“Watch a highly produced one-sided sham with no opposition questioning? That’s NOT a hearing. By the way, you have zero credibility. But you fit right in with the rest of the hacks on the “committee.” I probably would’ve watched if this was a serious committee. 🤡”

Watch a highly produced one-sided sham with no opposition questioning? That's NOT a hearing. By the way, you have zero credibility. But you fit right in with the rest of the hacks on the "committee." I probably would've watched if this was a serious committee. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/IlMFao8XGC — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) July 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ericswalwell @TheCCShowcast

