Marbella Council completes its plan of remodelling works in Puerto Banus

Diego Lopez, the Councillor for Works, pointed out that “by being completed on these dates, we guarantee a better image of the main tourist area of ​​the municipality in time, in addition to advancing in the accessibility of the environment”.

Marbella City Council announced the completion today , Tuesday, July 12, of its plan for the remodelling of Puerto Banus. This involved works mainly in terms of fixing the pavements and lighting in a total area of ​​2,000m² in the Malaga municipality.

“With the arrival of summer, it was a priority that all the loose and broken tiles or the deteriorated marble borders be changed”, indicated Mr Lopez. He stated that the work carried out consisted primarily of the complete remodelling of the pavements, adapting them to the accessibility regulations in pedestrian areas.

The repair and enlargement of the tree surrounds was included, also providing street lighting in the points where they did not exist.

Lopez has specified that one of the streets in which action has been taken has been Calle Granados, in which the pavement has been returned to its original state. A new zebra crossing has been set up so that pedestrians who go to the central area of Puerto Banus from the highway can cross from Teniente Riera to this road with greater safety.

Work was also carried out on Calles Francisco Villalon, Ramon Areces, and in the Avenidas of United Nations, Julio Iglesias, Jose Banus, and Rotary International.

“The works lasted for more than seven months”, pointed out the councillor, specifying that the plan has included the demolition of a kiosk that was in Plaza Antonio Banderas. “A request that the neighbours had registered, warning us that since it was not in use, it could be occupied irregularly”.

70 tree pits have been modified, with the replacement of seven palm trees and the placement of 18 lampposts. “The City Council will continue to work on maintenance micro-actions to correct specific damage to the pavement, curbs, manholes, or any other element of the urban environment”, he detailed.

