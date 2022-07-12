By Matthew Roscoe • 12 July 2022 • 11:29

BREAKING: Morocco launches new e-Visa making it easier for millions of tourists. Image: EQRoy/Shutterstock.com

ON Sunday, July 10, Morocco launched a new e-Visa which will make it easier for millions of tourists to visit the country.

In an aim to boost the county’s tourism sector, Morocco has launched a new e-Visa as it looks to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Official figures show:

1.5 million tourists visited Morocco in the first 4 months of 2022

Tourism revenues in Morocco increased by 123% over the last year

“The Morocco visa is an electronic travel permit which allows you to travel to the country for tourism and business purposes,” the official website read.

“The online visa for Morocco is 100 per cent electronic, replacing traditional paper visa labels. You can show the approved e-Visa on a digital device, such as a phone or tablet, or a paper copy.

“Once you have your online Moroccan visa, you simply need to present your passport to border security. They will then scan your document to confirm your approved e-Visa for Morocco.”

It added: “This digital version of a visa is much more efficient than traditional visa formats, which require applying in person and are physically attached to your passport.”

Currently, citizens of around 60 countries can enter Morocco without a visa, although all other nationalities must have a valid Morocco visa to enter the country.

According to the website, there are 2 different ways to apply for a Moroccan visa:

Through the online e-Visa service (recommended)

In-person at an embassy or consulate.

“If you are eligible for the Morocco e-Visa, it’s the easiest and fastest option as the process is completely online,” the website read.

e-Visa eligible countries

Over 100 nationalities can apply for the Morocco e-Visa. Most of these travellers must be a resident or visa holder of:

Any Schengen country

Australia

Canada

Ireland

Japan

New Zealand

United Kingdom

United States

Additionally, citizens of Israel or Thailand can apply using just their passports.

