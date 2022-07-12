By Matthew Roscoe • 12 July 2022 • 11:29
BREAKING: Morocco launches new e-Visa making it easier for millions of tourists. Image: EQRoy/Shutterstock.com
In an aim to boost the county’s tourism sector, Morocco has launched a new e-Visa as it looks to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Official figures show:
“The Morocco visa is an electronic travel permit which allows you to travel to the country for tourism and business purposes,” the official website read.
“The online visa for Morocco is 100 per cent electronic, replacing traditional paper visa labels. You can show the approved e-Visa on a digital device, such as a phone or tablet, or a paper copy.
“Once you have your online Moroccan visa, you simply need to present your passport to border security. They will then scan your document to confirm your approved e-Visa for Morocco.”
It added: “This digital version of a visa is much more efficient than traditional visa formats, which require applying in person and are physically attached to your passport.”
Currently, citizens of around 60 countries can enter Morocco without a visa, although all other nationalities must have a valid Morocco visa to enter the country.
According to the website, there are 2 different ways to apply for a Moroccan visa:
“If you are eligible for the Morocco e-Visa, it’s the easiest and fastest option as the process is completely online,” the website read.
Over 100 nationalities can apply for the Morocco e-Visa. Most of these travellers must be a resident or visa holder of:
Additionally, citizens of Israel or Thailand can apply using just their passports.
