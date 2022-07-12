By Matthew Roscoe • 12 July 2022 • 12:57

WATCH: NYC release Public Service Announcement on preparing for potential nuclear attacks. Image: Keith Tarrier/Shutterstock.com

NEW YORK CITY (NYC) has released a ‘Nuclear-Attack Preparedness Public Service Announcement (PSA)’ and it has sparked a mass Twitter debate.

The one minute 30-second video was released by NYC’s Emergency Management and “shares important steps for New Yorkers to follow if a nuclear attack occurs,” the video states.

Upon the release of the video on Monday, July 11, the city’s Emergency Management Department said that “while the likelihood of a nuclear weapon incident occurring in/near New York City is very low, it is important New Yorkers know the steps to stay safe.”

The video starts with the female narrator stating: “So there’s been a nuclear attack.”

“Don’t ask me how or why, just know that the big one has hit.

“OK? So what do we do?” she asks.

According to the PSA, there are three important steps to take.

Step one, get inside fast. Step two, stay inside. Step three, stay tuned.

In step one, NYC residents are advised to “get into a building a move away from the windows.

In step two, the PSA advises residents to “shut all doors and windows.” If the residence has a basement then “head there.” If there is no basement, “get as far into the middle of the building as possible.”

Residents outside at the time of the nuclear blast then they are advised to “get clean immediately” and to “remove and bag all outer clothing to keep radioactive dust or ash away from your body.”

In step three, the female narrator advises New York City residents to “follow media for more information” and to “sign up for “Notify NYC’ for official alerts and updates.”

“And don’t go outside until officials say it’s safe,” the PSA concludes.

According to the Emergency Management, nothing, in particular, prompted the new PSA, as reported by Audacy, however, Commissioner Zach Iscol said in a statement:

“As the threat landscape continues to evolve, it is important that New Yorkers know we are preparing for any imminent threats and are providing them with the resources they need to stay safe and informed.”

Users on Twitter commented on the PSA.

One person wrote: “I like the ending where she says ‘you’ve got this’ ^.^ wow such encouragement thx gonna to survive a nuclear bomb.”

Another person wrote: “Summary NYC government:

One person joked: “In case of nuclear attack, please wear a mask, get boosted, and locate the nearest abortion clinic”

Linking it back to Russia, who has threatened to release nuclear weapons since starting a war in Ukraine, one Twitter said: “Russia released its targets, and it wasn’t NYC, it was the Whitehouse and the Pentagon, only.”

