Olympic legend reveals he is NOT Mo Farah and was SMUGGLED into Britain as a child

By Chris King • 12 July 2022 • 0:59

Image of Mo Farah on July 27, 2010 in Barcelona, Spain. Credit: Maxisport/Shutterstock.com

Sir Mo Farah has bravely revealed that he is not who he claims to be and has been living a lie under an assumed name for decades.

In a BBC1 documentary, ‘The Real Mo Farah’, due to be broadcast tomorrow, Tuesday, July 12, the four-time Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah reveals that he has been living a lie for decades. His real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin and he was smuggled into Britain illegally as a child.

He now fears that his UK citizenship could be stripped after revealing his truth, and admitting to lying about key details in his application, according to The Sun. The runner told the BBC programme that he was going to keep his assumed name.

“There’s something about me you don’t know. It’s a secret that I’ve been hiding since I was a child. I’ve been keeping it for so long, it’s been difficult because you don’t want to face it. Often my kids ask questions – ‘Dad, how come this?’ And you’ve always got an answer for everything, but you haven’t got an answer for that”, Mo bravely explained.

He continued: “That’s the main reason for telling my story because I want to feel normal and not feel like you’re holding on to something. To be able to face it and talk about the facts, how it happened, why it happened, it’s tough. The truth is I’m not who you think I am. And now whatever the cost, I need to tell my real story”.

The Olympian had always insisted that his father was born and raised in London, called Muktar, an IT consultant. His father met his mother when he moved back to the Somalian city of Mogadishu he always claimed. Later on, his father had moved back to Britain, with his son (Mo) following shortly after when the civil war erupted in Somalia.

In reality, his father was a man called Abdi who had been a farmer. He lost his life during the war when his son was aged four. This resulted in his mother packing him off to the safety of Djibouti. His twin brother Hassan was already in Britain, and his mother wanted him to join him.

“The hardest thing is admitting to myself that someone from my own family may have been involved in trafficking me”, admitted the running legend, referring to a mystery woman who allegedly smuggled him as a young boy illegally into the UK, where he was being sent to work as a servant.

This extraordinary revelation, ‘The Real Mo Farah’, can be seen tomorrow night, Tuesday, July 12, on BBC1.

