Passenger on Easyjet flight to Alicante arrested for allegedly smoking in the toilet

By Chris King • 12 July 2022 • 1:44

Image of an easyJet aircraft. Credit: EasyJet media

A passenger on an Easyjet flight from Belfast to Alicante in Spain has been arrested for allegedly smoking in the aircraft’s toilet.

A passenger on an Easyjet flight from Belfast to Alicante on Spain’s Costa Blanca has been arrested for allegedly smoking in the toilet of the aircraft. The incident occurred last Sunday, July 10, on board the 4.15pm departure from the capital of Northern Ireland.

An Easyjet spokesperson said: “We can confirm that flight EZY6703 from Belfast to Alicante yesterday, was met by police on arrival in Alicante, due to a passenger behaving disruptively”.

They continued: “EasyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time”.

“Whilst such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously because the safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always easyJet’s priority”, that assured.

According to belfastlive.co.uk, the male passenger was caught red-handed after the toilet’s smoke alarm sounded. Airline staff reportedly confronted the guilty man who remained calm. The captain made an announcement over the plane’s tannoy system informing the passengers of the incident.

He then radioed ahead to the control tower at Alicante airport, where Spanish police were waiting to take the offending man into custody when the aircraft arrived.

