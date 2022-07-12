By Joshua Manning • 12 July 2022 • 11:06

Popular Russian YouTuber Yury Dud found guilty of "gay propaganda among children" Credit: Dmitry Tolstosheev/Shutterstock.com

Popular Russian YouTuber and journalist Yury Dud was found guilty of gay propaganda among children, as reported on Tuesday, July 11.

Yury Dud, a popular Russian YouTuber was declared guilty of gay propaganda among children on July 7, by a magistrates’ court in Lefortovo, Moscow, Russia, as reported by Russian news agency Baza.

The court found the journalist guilty under the second part of Article 6.21 of the Administrative Code “Propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations among minors” for which Dud was fined 120,000 roubles.

When and how Yury Dud promoted non-traditional relationships is currently unknown. He was also reportedly acknowledged as a foreign agent.

Yury Aleksandrovich Dud is a 35-year-old Russian journalist and YouTuber, who has worked as deputy director-general of the sports website Sports.ru since 2018, previously working as the editor-in-chief from 2011 to 2018.

Up until recently Yury Dud was active on social media with almost one million followers on Twitter, with many tweeting the YouTuber:

The news follows reports of Russia’s Meshchansky Court convicting a Russian MP for spreading “Ukraine war fakes”, as reported on Friday, July 8.

