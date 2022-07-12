Olympic legend reveals he is NOT Mo Farah and was SMUGGLED into Britain as a child Close
By Joshua Manning • 12 July 2022 • 11:06

Popular Russian YouTuber Yury Dud found guilty of "gay propaganda among children" Credit: Dmitry Tolstosheev/Shutterstock.com

Popular Russian YouTuber and journalist Yury Dud was found guilty of gay propaganda among children, as reported on Tuesday, July 11.

Yury Dud, a popular Russian YouTuber was declared guilty of gay propaganda among children on July 7, by a magistrates’ court in Lefortovo, Moscow, Russia, as reported by Russian news agency Baza.

The court found the journalist guilty under the second part of Article 6.21 of the Administrative Code “Propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations among minors” for which Dud was fined 120,000 roubles.

When and how Yury Dud promoted non-traditional relationships is currently unknown. He was also reportedly acknowledged as a foreign agent.

Yury Aleksandrovich Dud is a 35-year-old Russian journalist and YouTuber, who has worked as deputy director-general of the sports website Sports.ru since 2018, previously working as the editor-in-chief from 2011 to 2018.

Up until recently Yury Dud was active on social media with almost one million followers on Twitter, with many tweeting the YouTuber:

One user asked: Look, why hasn’t @yurydud interviewed the amazing  @Etopizdetc and co?

Credit: Twitter @LEGI43ON

Yury Dud’s last tweet showed a video interview he conducted:

“Face is the new hero of vDudya,” read the title, with one Twitter user responding:

“Will Yuri be blowing?”

Credit: Twitter @yurydud @sergeenki_i

Another user responded asking when he would be interviewing President Zelensky.

Credit: Twitter @mikerudine

One user proposed Yury helped achieve Russian peace, stating:

“Yura, it would be great if you would support this white-blue-white symbol. Maybe on your airwaves, an instagram post. This is now a symbol of uniting peaceful Russian people. I hope soon there will be white-blue-white graffiti on the pavement, duct tape on handrails, etc. everywhere in Russia.”

Credit: Twitter @sushinskiy

Another user stated: “For some reason, liberal oppositionists have scattered from Russia, and only Faith is left?”

Credit: Twitter @lucius_dash

Another user tweeted: “Good interview. Waiting for Myron.”

Credit: Twitter @DrAlakbarov

The news follows reports of Russia’s Meshchansky Court convicting a Russian MP for spreading “Ukraine war fakes”, as reported on Friday, July 8.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

