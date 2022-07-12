Residents in Finestrat up in arms over planned road redevelopment

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 July 2022 • 11:23

Mayor Llorca greets residents Image Peter McLaren-Kennedy/Euroweeklynews

Residents in Finestrat, who are up in arms over council plans to redevelop their tree-lined road, met with Mayor Juan Francisco Perez Llorca on the evening of Monday, July 11 to discuss the proposals.

Llorca greeted everyone individually before explaining the Council’s plans. However, it did not take long for the interruptions and questions to flow with residents clearly unhappy with the proposals that involve:

Widening the road and narrowing both pavements by at least one metre

Removing the existing trees and turning the street into a one way

Residents questioned the mayor on the need for the parking saying there isn’t an issue in the area, but if there were why not use one of the many empty properties or pieces of land.

The road is residents say, an oasis that could degenerate into an area of anti-social behaviour, increased noise levels, drinking in the street (botellas), additional litter and crime.

Residents queried the legality of the proposals with disagreement over ownership of the pavements and the changes bringing some home with one to two metres of the road.

With the meeting hijacked by general complaints about services in Finestrat, it remains unclear whether this is still a proposal or a redevelopment of the road that is in the works.

