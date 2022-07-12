Roofs and roads melt and buckle as extreme heat hits Europe and elsewhere

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 July 2022 • 11:03

Extreme heat conditions Image Osorioarist/shutterstock.com

Extreme heat has hit Europe and elsewhere as the world heads towards its warmest year on record, with meteorologists and health authorities across most of the northern hemisphere issuing warnings.

Successive authorities around the world issued warnings on Tuesday, July 12 that the extreme heat could result in bush fires and danger to life and health.

Spain

In large parts of Spain, the thermometer is expected to push into the early 40’s especially in the southeast, with remaining areas likely to see temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius.

#BuenosDías ☀️

Avanzamos en esta #OlaDeCalor que llegará a su máximo mañana/pasado. Especial atención a de Galicia, donde tenemos aviso 🔴 por altas temperaturas. 🌡️ Superaremos los 35 ºC en casi todo el país. Se libran, ya hoy, en Canarias. 📸 Gracias @BarbechoArriaza https://t.co/qhEfZTSJQ4 — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) July 12, 2022

Temperatures are expected to peak on Wednesday before falling back slightly as they have done today in the Canary Islands.

Europe

Similar hot weather can be expected across most of the Mediterranean coast as it can the most western parts of France, Germany and Belgium. Fires have become commonplace as are stories of rivers and lakes running dry, threatening crops.

But it’s not just the extreme heat that is causing problems with hail storms and high winds also adding to the difficult weather conditions.

Una DANA va a ejercer de anfitriona de la #OlaDeCalor. Mirad cómo arremolina el aire más fresco sobre Madeira mientras retuerce el aire cálido ✊♨️ sobre la Península. Son anomalías 🌡️ a unos 1500 metros de altitud. 🗺️ Más vídeos: https://t.co/Vd4QMcmagq pic.twitter.com/9zJJPDsFUN — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) July 11, 2022

United kingdom

The UK has also issued an extreme weather warning with temperatures likely to exceed 30 degrees Celsius across most of a country that is not geared for the heat. High temperatures have caused problems for the transport network as rails buckle and roads melt, with ice gritters being sent out to spray the roads in the hope that it will limit the damage.

⚠️⚠️Amber Weather Warning issued⚠️⚠️ This rare Extreme Heat warning covers much of England and parts of Wales 📈 Exceptionally high temperatures are possible from Sunday, lasting into early next week #heatwave 🌡️ Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Ahe0nxK4aU — Met Office (@metoffice) July 11, 2022

North America

Extreme heat and dry conditions have caused lakes to run dry, protected forests catch light and area to run out of water.

Salt Lake is just one of those that was reported this week to be running dry, the water levels being at their lowest recorded level.

This summer, take care of yourself and those around you! Do you know the signs of heat stroke and how it differs from heat exhaustion? If someone is suffering from the symptoms on the left, get them inside, cool, and hydrated. The right? Dial 911! pic.twitter.com/yhUvFgvJZf — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) July 11, 2022

Far East

Temperatures across many cities in China have already risen above 40 degrees Celsius according to Reuters, melting roofs and roads and buckling facilities with high plastic content.

Like many other countries, China has seen contrasting weather with torrential rainfall followed by extreme heat. Authorities aware of the effects of climate change have warned of further extreme weather from mid-July, with more hot weather and torrential rains expected.

Global warming, weather and inflation

The excessively high temperatures come at a time when the war in Ukraine has put pressure on energy prices, with Russia this week closing the Nord stream pipeline for maintenance potentially leaving western European countries without power. Food prices have also risen as shortages caused by the war and severe weather in other regions, damage yields.

Many governments are now taking action but it will take time to make the necessary changes, with supply chains still yet to recover after the pandemic.

Although the war in Ukraine is undoubtedly adding to the global warming problem, it may well have a longer-term benefit as Europe speeds up its move away from fossil fuels.

But for those in Europe and elsewhere affected by the extreme that is endangering lives and causing roofs and roads to melt and buckle, immediate respite is needed no matter the cost.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.