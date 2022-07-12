By Joshua Manning • 12 July 2022 • 14:39

Russia reveals combat losses inflicted on Ukraine forces as of July 12 Credit: Vectorkel/Shutterstock.com

Russia’s Defence Ministry revealed combat losses inflicted on Ukraine forces, in a report on the progress of the “special military operation” in Ukraine, as reported on Tuesday, July 12.

Russia’s Defence Ministry revealed combat losses inflicted on Ukraine force as the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue their “special military operation” in Ukraine.

According to Russia’s Defence Ministry, the US-made Harpoon anti-ship missile system launchers have been destroyed by Iskander land-based high-precision missiles near the settlement of Berezan, Odessa region.

A high-precision airborne missile strike near Artemivsk, Donetsk People’s Republic, destroyed 180 servicemen and 26 pieces of military equipment of the 30th AFU Mechanized Brigade.

In addition, high-precision weapons of the Russian Air Force reportedly destroyed: AFU personnel and military equipment in 12 areas, four ammunition depots of the 79th Airborne Assault Brigade near Matveevka, Mykolaiv region, and an AFU armoured vehicle repair and recovery facility near Seversk.

As part of the counter-battery warfare, two platoons of Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and two artillery platoons of Hyacinth-B howitzers were destroyed at firing positions near Dzerzhinsk, Donetsk People’s Republic.

Russian operational and army aviation, missile troops and artillery hit: three command posts, three ammunition depots, artillery units at firing positions in 97 areas, as well as manpower and military equipment in 111 areas.

Russian air defence assets reportedly shot down seven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of Izyum, Malye Prokhody, Pytyomnik in Kharkiv region, Sloviansk, Shandrigolovo in Donetsk People’s Republic, including one strike drone near the city of Mykolaiv overnight.

In addition, 12 shells of the Uragan multiple launch rocket system were intercepted in the areas of Lysychansk, Luhansk People’s Republic, Brazhkovka, Kharkiv region, and Novaya Kakhovka, Kherson region.

A total of 243 aircraft, 137 helicopters, 1,513 unmanned aerial vehicles, 354 surface-to-air missile systems, 4,046 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 741 multiple rocket launcher vehicles, 3,135 field artillery guns and mortars, and 4,165 pieces of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation.

The news follows Russia revealing combat losses inflicted on Ukraine forces as of July 11.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.