By Joshua Manning • 12 July 2022 • 16:44

Russian generals reportedly transferring relatives to Syria to avoid Ukraine war Credit:Jonas Petrovas/Shutterstocl.com

Russian generals are reportedly transferring relatives to serve in Syria to keep them out of the war in Ukraine, as reported on Tuesday, July 12.

Generals of the Russian Army are allegedly transferring their relatives to Syria so as to avoid the Ukraine war, as reported by the Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry.

“The top military leadership of the Russian Armed Forces does not want to involve their families and relatives serving in the ranks of the Armed Forces in combat operations in Ukraine. Given the situation at the front, the generals consider Syria a safer place to serve,” the report said.

The news follows reports by Ukrainian military blogger Anatoly Stefan on his official Telegram channel stating that Russia has reportedly put up a board of shame with soldiers who ran away from their combat positions in Ukraine, as reported on Monday, July 11.

“These bad Russians turned out to be smarter than others”, the blogger wrote and called the methods of the Russian army leadership “soviet”.

In addition to 30 photos of “deserters” on the board there is a whole list with almost 300 names of Russian “deserters”.

The soldiers were allegedly mainly from the 205th Separate Motorised Rifle Cossack Brigade (205 OMSBr, hr 74814), a motorised rifle unit of the Russian Ground Forces, part of the 49th All-Arms Army of the Southern Military District.

