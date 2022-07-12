WATCH: Russian World War 2 era T-34 tank trying to avoid the war in Ukraine

By Matthew Roscoe • 12 July 2022 • 13:31

A VIDEO circulating on social media on Tuesday, July 12, captures the moment a Russian World War 2 era T-34 tank ‘plays dead to avoid being sent to Ukraine.’

The video, which has been retweeted 735 times so far and amassed over 5k likes, shows the moment the Russian T-34 tank misses the back of its transport truck and flips to the ground.

According to military vehicle analysts, the T-34 is a Soviet medium tank introduced in 1940. Its 76.2 mm tank gun was more powerful than its contemporaries while its 60-degree sloped armour provided good protection against anti-tank weapons.

“Russian World War 2 era T-34 tank plays dead to avoid being sent to Ukraine,” the video caption reads.

One user commented: “Love how the guy walking away and just watching does not do anything as he clearly see’s this on a daily basis.”

Another wrote: “We have a winner for today’s caption competition!”

“This is awesome footage!!! what lenghts those tanks will go to aviod war!! well, at least it didn’t lose its turret!” another person wrote.

The attempted inclusion of the Russian World War 2 era T-34 tank in Putin’s military arsenal appears to support claims that Russia is using outdated ‘Soviet era’ equipment in Ukraine.

On Monday, July 4, two Russian T-80BV tanks were captured by Czech volunteer forces from the frontline in Ukraine. The T-80 is a main battle tank that was designed in the former Soviet Union and also manufactured in Russia.

On Thursday, June 9, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence openly mocked Russia’s forces as they were spotted with ‘ammunition made in the 50s’ after arriving in the occupied Kherson region. Putin’s army was also caught using 50-year-old T-62 tanks in Melitopol.

