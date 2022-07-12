By Matthew Roscoe • 12 July 2022 • 17:34

Russia's Baltic Fleet begin live-fire exercises in Kaliningrad involving hundreds of marines. Image: Free Wind 2014/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to the press service of Russia’s Baltic Fleet, a live-fire exercise involving around 500 marines and up to 30 pieces of military equipment is currently being conducted in Kaliningrad.

Live-fire exercises are underway in the Kaliningrad Region a month after Russia’s Baltic Fleet made the announcement that the drills would take place.

“A live-fire exercise involving around 500 marines and up to 30 pieces of military equipment is being conducted in Kaliningrad to practise defensive and offensive operations and reconnaissance engineering,” they said.

The participants in the live-fire exercise on Tuesday, July 12, are much lower than originally announced back in June.

On June 20, Russia’s Baltic Fleet said they would be launching live-fire exercises in with an estimated 1,000 servicemen and over 100 units of military hardware taking part.

At the time, the fleet reported that the firing exercises would be carried out by artillerymen using “Grad and Uragan multiple rocket launchers, Hyacinth large-calibre guns, Msta-S, Acacia dn Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.”

On Friday, June 24, Russia’s Baltic Fleet also started landing exercises in the Kaliningrad region with soldiers from its reconnaissance units including Marine Corps and Marine Special Forces formations performing almost daily jumps in various parachute systems.

As reported at the time, these included the Malva and Arbalet controlled parachute systems, as part of routine airborne training at one of the training ranges in the Kaliningrad Region.

The landing exercises were performed by servicemen in full combat gear from Mi-8 transport and combat helicopters from Russia’s naval aviation, at altitudes of about 800 metres both in daylight and in darkness.

