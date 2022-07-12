The best tradespeople in Orihuela Costa

By Laura Kemp • 12 July 2022 • 12:51

Image - Phovoir/shutterstock

Are you looking for a handyman or someone to fix or install your aircon? Do you need a plumber in an emergency or to fit a new device? Maybe you are in need of a builder or the best tradespeople for a new home or a renovation, a decorator to spruce things up or even someone to come and maintain your pool.

The Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide of tradespeople in Orihuela Costa to maintain, fix or renovate your home or premises!

Best plumber in Orihuela Costa

Needing a plumber is never usually a good thing – a burst pipe, a blocked drain, a broken toilet or low water pressure are all causes of stress. So we have taken a look at the best plumber in Orihuela Costa to help you with all of your plumbing needs.

Fontaneria Borja

Fontaneria Borja has qualified professionals with personalised advice to offer options and solutions at an affordable price. As some of the best tradespeople in the area, they cover Orihuela Costa, Torrevieja, Vega Baja, Alicante and the Murcia areas. Their services include:

Installations

Baths, showers and kitchens

Gas end electric boilers

Decalcifiers and reverse osmosis

Unblocking and repairs

Website: Click here

Opening hours: 9am until 2pm and 3pm until 6pm Monday to Friday

Telephone: 965 32 22 24

Email: [email protected]

Best electrician in Orihuela Costa

When you have electrical difficulties or need electrical products installed, you need someone who you can trust as well as someone who can give you a quick turnaround. The team at Electricasjomaga are highly experienced tradespeople and deal with a wide range of issues at a good price.

Electricasjomaga

The team of professional electricians at Electricasjomaga have extensive training and experience in the electrical installation sector, both at a private and industrial level. Covering the areas of Villamartin, La Zenia, Dehesa de Campoamor and Cabo Roig, Electricasjomaga gives a touch of design to the electrical installations of both homes and businesses. Their services include:

Electrical installations

Repair and maintenance

Energy-saving options

Home automation installations

Industrial services

Website: Click here

Opening hours: 8am until 2pm Monday to Friday

Telephone: 691 920 756 or 639 968 791

Email: [email protected]

The best air-conditioning contractor in Orihuela Costa

Air-conditioning is essential on the Costa Blanca. With year-round warm weather to enjoy, it can sometimes get too hot to relax comfortably at home or to get to sleep at night. Air-conditioning units also need maintenance, and will need a specialist tradesperson for any repairs that may need to be carried out – that’s where Climatop can help!

Climatop

Climatop specialises in the sale, installation, maintenance or repair of air conditioning machines, both for homes and companies. If you need any service related to air conditioning, Climatop can do it. Based in Torrevieja, Climatop offers its air conditioning and air conditioning services in the provinces of Alicante and Murcia, including Orihuela Costa. Their services include:

Sale of air conditioning units

Installation of air conditioning units

maintenance of air conditioning units

Repair of air conditioning units

Home and commercial

Website: Click here

Opening times: 9am until 2pm and 4pm until 6pm Monday to Friday

Telephone: 966 276 153

Email: [email protected]

The best decorator in Orihuela Costa

Whether you have moved into a new home on the Costa Blanca or you would like to spruce up your current home, a decorator is the best option to avoid any mistakes or messy painting! If you need your house decorating, Pintores Federico Soler is the best in Orihuela Costa.

Pintores Federico Soler

Pintores Federico Soler is a company of painters in Torrevieja, Orihuela and Orihuela Costa for all house painting services, exterior painting, facade painting and more. Working with the best brands in the sector and with years of experience in the business, Pintores Federico Soler will take care of your decorating needs with the utmost care. Their services include:

Exterior and interior painting

Waterproof painting for terraces

Painted paper

Large projects

Restoration

Website: Click here

Opening hours: 8am until 6:30pm Monday to Friday

Telephone: 659 272 138

Email: [email protected]

The best construction company in Orihuela Costa

Whether you are looking for a construction company for a new build or you need a renovation in your current home, sometimes it can be difficult to know the best company to call. That’s why we have taken a look at the best construction company in Orihuela Costa to help with all of your needs.

Hurpomar

Hurpomar is a Spanish family-run company that began in 1995, working in Orihuela Costa and specialising in all kinds of reforms and construction homes offering comprehensive services. Hurpomar offer their clients a wide range of services related to reform and comprehensive installations and are experts in everything related to masonry and carpentry, as well as any type of reform and construction. Their services include:

General reforms

Carpentry

New home construction

Masonry

Structures

Website: Click here

Opening hours: 10am until 2pm Monday to Friday

Telephone: 606 66 61 08

Email: [email protected]

The best pool maintenance company in Orihuela Costa

Having a pool is such a luxury in life, particularly if you live in Orihuela Costa and get to enjoy sunshine and warm weather for the majority of the year! However, pools do need maintenance and repairs and you want a trusted company and the best tradespeople in Orihuela Costa to carry out those services.

Paradise Pools and Gardens

From swimming pool maintenance to garden maintenance, swimming pool repairs to pool draining, you can rest assured that you are a top priority at Paradise Pools and Gardens and that you will receive the finest customer service in the industry. No detail is too small and no request is too large that Paradise Pools and Gardens cannot meet and exceed the challenge. Their services include:

Underwater repairs by PADI specialists

Installations and supplying new pumps

Pool maintenance

LED Light fittings for pools and gardens

Private monthly maintenance

Website: Click here

Opening hours: 8am until 5pm Monday to Friday

Telephone: 698 38 44 49

Email: [email protected]