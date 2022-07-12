By Guest Writer • 12 July 2022 • 15:49

Global Gift Foundation night for Ukraine in Cannes Credit: Global Gift Foundation

THE Global Gift Gala returns to Marbella for its 10th anniversary celebration on Saturday July 23.

The gala which is now sold out, will take place at the Hotel Don Pepe Gran Meliá, where guests will experience an evening of Hollywood stars and special performances.

Manuel Rulfo from the Netflix hit series Lincoln Lawyer will present the evening, along with exciting performances which include DJ Denise Van Outen, flamenco dancer El Farru, singer Soleá Fernandez and other iconic artists.

The entrepreneur and philanthropist, Maria Bravo founder of Global Gift Foundation, will chair this landmark edition, alongside actress, director and activist Eva Longoria Baston as Honorary Chair.

Renowned chefs Victor Carracedo and Iñigo Urrechu have designed the evening menu inspired by the centenary dishes of the first three stars Michelin restaurant Zalacain in Spain in celebration of this special occasion.

During the gala, the Foundation will honour US Ambassador Julissa Reynoso with the Global Gift Empowerment Award and artist Domingo Zapata will be awarded with the Global Gift Philanthropist Award presented by Alejandro Saez.

In addition, a special tribute will be dedicated to the lives of four extraordinary supporters of the foundation, who have left us far too soon, we dedicate this gala to the memory of Manolo Santana, Olivia Valere, Giuseppina Filippone and Ahmed Ashmawi.

Thank you for reading 'The Global Gift Gala returns to Marbella for its 10th anniversary'