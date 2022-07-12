By Joshua Manning • 12 July 2022 • 14:25

Tributes pour in following sudden death of young actor Busisiwe Lurayi Credit: Instagram: @busi_lurayi

Busisiwe Lurayi died suddenly at the age of 36 at her home in South Africa.

Busisiwe Lurayi, an actor best known for starring in the Netflix TV series “How To Ruin Christmas” died suddenly on Sunday July 10, as reported in an Instagram post by her talent agency.

The official statement given by the agency read:

“We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved Busisiwe Lurayi. Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday 10.07.2022 by medical personnel.”

“The reason for her death is still unknown as we await the results of the autopsy report.”

“We humbly request that you allow us as the family to come to terms with this tragic news. We thank-you for the support that has been given so far and will provide further information as soon as it has been made available.”

Twitter saw many post tributes to the beloved actor:

“The EFF sends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the Award Winning Actress, Busisiwe Lurayi.”

“Popularly known as Phumzile in City Ses’La and Tumi in Netflix’s How To Ruin Christmas.”

“May her soul Rest In Peace.”

With another Twitter user responding: “May her soul Rest In Peace”

Another tweet read:

“The SABC is saddened by the untimely passing of the stage & screen actress Busisiwe Lurayi. She will be remembered for her talent and commitment to the craft.”

“Condolences to the Lurayi family, friends and fans.#RIPBusiLurayi”

With one user responding:

“R.I.P Busi Lurayi, one of the most talented actress in SA. She was just natural brilliant on stage, huge loss to entertainment industry.”

Two further users reacted to the news:

“😔”

“Nooo 😭😭😭😭😭. I can’t take this 💔💔💔💔”

Another tweet read:

“Damn, RIP Busisiwe Lurayi. 💔”

Another user posted:

“Thank you for sharing your talent African Child🙏🏾May your Beautiful Soul Rest in Peace Busisiwe Lurayi💔💔💔 Gone too Soon 😔”

“Condolences to #busisiwelurayi’s friends, colleagues & family. What a talented actress she was. She’ll be dearly missed. 🕊💐💔😔#TopOfTheMorningSpace”

The news on the sudden death of actor Busisiwe Lurayi follows reports of Texas Rangers radio engineer, Ted Nichols-Payne, dying suddenly after collapsing in the parking lot of Globe Life Field on Sunday July 10.

