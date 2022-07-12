Tributes pour in following sudden death of young schoolboy from Manchester’s Bury

By Joshua Manning • 12 July 2022 • 19:13

Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a young schoolboy in Manchester’s Bury.

The sudden death of Harley Whittle, a young schoolboy from Manchester’s Bury, was reported by Lancaster Live.

Whittle was reportedly a pupil at St Gabriel’s RC High School in Bury. His unexpected passing on Friday, July 8, shocked teachers and fellow pupils.

TikTok saw tributes to the young schoolboy with one saying:

“Sleep tight angel, my heart goes out to your family we all love you Harley.”

The reason behind the young schoolboy’s sudden and unexpected death have not as of yet been revealed, but a report has been filed to Rochdale Coroner’s Office.

In a letter to parents on Monday, July 11, the school wrote:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden unexpected loss of one of our St Gabriel’s family.

“Some of your children may have been in this student’s friendship circle. Please be assured that we are supporting their family.”

“If you feel your child has been affected by this loss, please contact us to let us know so we can offer both counselling support now and emotional support over time. We pray for the family of our student, as, we are sure, will you at this devastating time.”

