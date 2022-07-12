Trump, ‘time to sail into the sunset,’ says Elon Musk

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 July 2022 • 15:51

Donald J Trump - Evan El-Amin/shutterstock.com

Billionaire Elon Musk has mocked Donald Trump telling him it’s “time to hang up his hat and sail into the sunset” in a tweet posted on Twitter.

The statement overnight on Monday, July 12 follows a tirade from the former president who called Musk a “Bull***t artist.”

Musk who is not known for pulling his punches said: “I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” adding that “Dems should also call off the attack.

Don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency.”

Musk’s remarks, which came with no explanation, were in response to comments made by Trump on Saturday. Speaking At a rally in Anchorage, Alaska in support of U.S. House of Representatives candidate Sarah Palin and U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka, he claimed that Musk wasn’t buying Twitter as he had got himself into a mess.

Musk, who only last month said that he had never voted Republican, had let slip that he was considering throwing his weight behind Trump’s chief challenger Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

Musk has since said that in a race between Biden and DeSantis, the latter would easily win leaving an 82-year-old Trump in the dust. Simply he said: “Trump is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America.”

Musk has said what many are thinking, that it’s time for Trump to sail into the sunset, but that’s unlikely to deter the former president whose self-belief is well known.

