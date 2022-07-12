By Joshua Manning • 12 July 2022 • 17:32

WATCH: Climate protestors stop Tour de France during stage 10 Credit: Twitter @DROTHS1322

Stage 10 of the Tour de France was stopped by climate protestors as reported on Tuesday, July 12.

The Tour de France was interrupted by climate protestors at Stage 10, on the route from Morzine to Megeve.

Footage of the incident circulated on Twitter with one user posting:

“Tour de France protesters . Have stopped the race #tourdefrance”

Tour de France protesters . Have stopped the race #tourdefrance pic.twitter.com/DonfEwXFBI — DANNY ROTHSCHILD (@DROTHS1322) July 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @DROTHS1322

“Protestors are a regular sight at the Tour. A few years ago the police managed to tear gas half the peloton trying to clear farmers from the course.”

“In the 1980s Bernard Hinault got off his bike & punched a couple of protestors in the Paris-Nice IIRC journos blocked a start too!”

Another Twitter user responded:

“Remember them tear gassing the peloton a few years back. 😮”

Remember them tear gassing the peloton a few years back. 😮 — Gary Phillips (@gazpunch) July 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @gazpunch @Generali11

Another user wrote:

“Making a mental note of the pundits/Twitter accounts annoyed at climate change protest disrupting their precious bike race 👀 #TDF2022”

Making a mental note of the pundits/Twitter accounts annoyed at climate change protest disrupting their precious bike race 👀 #TDF2022 — Joe Earley (@joeearley) July 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @joeearley

Another tweet read:

“craziest stage ever> now the race is halted because of a protest blocking the road #TDF2022”

craziest stage ever> now the race is halted because of a protest blocking the road #TDF2022 — Wilson Pitts (@taijicoach) July 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @taijicoach

One Twitter user stated:

“We have protests practically every year. It’s to be expected. At least no-one got tear-gassed this time #TDF2022”

We have protests practically every year. It's to be expected. At least no-one got tear-gassed this time #TDF2022 — John Lonie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@matthewlonie42) July 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @matthewlonie42

Another user spoke on the climate protestors seen at the Tour de France stating: “#TDF2022 stage 10 neutralised due to what looks like #ClimateEmergency protesters.Do I want the race to continue? Of course! Do I find the protest ok? Definitely!

#GlobalHeating risks riders’ health and thus long-term the #TDF; stopping #ClimateChange means the TDF has a future.”

#TDF2022 stage 10 neutralised due to what looks like #ClimateEmergency protesters.

Do I want the race to continue? Of course!

Do I find the protest ok? Definitely!#GlobalHeating risks riders' health and thus long-term the #TDF; stopping #ClimateChange means the TDF has a future. — Paul Cochrane 🇪🇺 (@peateasea) July 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @peateasea

One tweet read:

“Every French protest group (and there’s a lot) knows there is one thing you do not interrupt and it’s the Tour de France. Even the most radical groups won’t touch the Tour de France. The French will have the guillotine out #TDF2022”

Every French protest group (and there's a lot) knows there is one thing you do not interrupt and it's the Tour de France. Even the most radical groups won't touch the Tour de France. The French will have the guillotine out #TDF2022 — Derek Goulding (@derekgoulding) July 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @derekgoulding

Another Twitter user wrote on the climate protestors at the Tour de France stating:

“Pretty sure the protests were climate-related,And whilst the motive is commendable, blocking events like the Tour, like the British GP, like Roland Garros, it just gives your movement a really bad public opinion Stupid. Truly stupid #TDF2022”

Pretty sure the protests were climate-related, And whilst the motive is commendable, blocking events like the Tour, like the British GP, like Roland Garros, it just gives your movement a really bad public opinion Stupid. Truly stupid #TDF2022 — Guillaume (@GuillaumeWatt) July 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @GuillaumeWatt

Another user stated:

“Expect the usual misrepresentations by bad faith actors as to the reason for the protest stopping the Tour de France.”

“I’ve already seen tweets suggesting the protests were about Ukraine, Israel and more.

#TDF2022 #TourdeFrance The French are well known for protests, but a protest stopping the Tour de France? Riders have stopped. Race neutralised. #TDF2022 #TourdeFrance”

Expect the usual misrepresentations by bad faith actors as to the reason for the protest stopping the Tour de France. I've already seen tweets suggesting the protests were about Ukraine, Israel and more. #TDF2022 #TourdeFrance https://t.co/XsaezwPDOo — CJ Murrumbeena (@CJMurrumbeena) July 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @CJMurrumbeena

The news of climate protestors stopping the Tour de France during its stage 10 follows reports of farmers in Poland and Italy joining the mass European protests seen in the Netherlands, as reported on Friday, July 8.

