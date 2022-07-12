By Joshua Manning • 12 July 2022 • 11:33

WATCH: Elon Musk's SpaceX prototype booster rocket catches fire at launch

Elon Musk’s Spacex latest booster rocket prototype caught fire at a launch on Monday, July 11.

The prototype of a booster rocket made by SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, caught fire in the United States during its ground-test firing in Texas’ Boca Chica.

Videos of the incident have began circulating on Twitter, with one user posting:

“❌🚀Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket caught fire on the launch pad at the start of testing❌”

To which another user responded: “So green 😂”

Elon Musk tweeted on the situation stating:

“Base of the vehicle seems ok by flashlight. I was just out there about an hour ago. We shut down the pad for the night for safety. Will know more in the morning.”

To which one user responded:

“🤩Not your everyday billionaire inspecting rocket engines by flashlight following unexpected event 🚀🧨🔦”

The video carried on circulating on Twitter, with another user posting:

“Starship Booster Explodes Unexpectedly During SpaceX Ground Test 💥Elon Musk hoped to launch the fully stacked Starship rocket in July, but today’s explosion could seriously complicate these plans.”

“Maybe this could explain why Elon is all pissy over on Twitter I’ve never seen the Trump curse work so fast 😂”

Elon Musk frequently uses his Twitter account to update the world on his current space projects, posting an update on July 11:

“These polar launches will enable complete coverage of Earth (where approved by local government)”

“Watch Falcon 9 launch 46 Starlink satellites to orbit →”

To which one user responded:

“Hey instead of ‘sending rockets to the moon’ why don’t you explore beyond the Arctic wall??? You know you can… *asking for a friend..”

The news follows reports of the stock price of Twitter dramatically falling after the news that Elon Musk intended to withdraw his bid to purchase the platform.

