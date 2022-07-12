By Joshua Manning • 12 July 2022 • 18:17

WATCH: Russian ammunition depot on fire after being hit by Ukrainian HIMARS Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

A Russian ammunition depot is reportedly on fire after being hit by a HIMARS rocket system belonging to Ukraine Forces, as reported on Tuesday, July 12.

A depot of Russian ammunition caught fire after being hit by a Ukrainian HIMARS rocket system, on the afternoon of July 12.

Videos began circulating on social media, with one Twitter user posting:

“A Russian ammunition depot is on fire in the Petrovskyi district of the temporarily occupied Donetsk, – local publics report. The information is being specified.”

⚡️A Russian ammunition depot is on fire in the Petrovskyi district of the temporarily occupied Donetsk, – local publics report. The information is being specified. pic.twitter.com/mOarDEeOJI — Flash (@Flash43191300) July 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

According to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, the Ukrainian military hit the occupier’s train with a HIMARS artillery rocket system.

On his official Telegram account the MP stated:

“Donetsk. The stockpile of ammunition at the DZTO plant (Petrovskiy district) has caught the eye of the HIMARS! These shells will never hit Ukrainian positions again.”

The news follows reports of generals of the Russian Army allegedly transferring their relatives to Syria so as to avoid the Ukraine war, as reported by the Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry.

“The top military leadership of the Russian Armed Forces does not want to involve their families and relatives serving in the ranks of the Armed Forces in combat operations in Ukraine. Given the situation at the front, the generals consider Syria a safer place to serve,” the report said.

