By Joshua Manning • 12 July 2022 • 12:13

WATCH: Ukraine destroy Russian Nona-K guns with M777 Howitzer Credit: Twitter @DefenceU

Ukraine’s Armed Forces shared footage of a direct hit on Russian forces’ Nona-K guns using an M777 Howitzer, as reported on Tuesday, July 11.

Footage of the Ukrainian M777 howitzer hitting Russian Nona-K guns was shared on Twitter by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine:

“Ukrainian M777 howitzer is getting the job done. Direct shot! Footage by Operational Command South.”

Ukrainian M777 howitzer is getting the job done. Direct shot!

Footage by Operational Command South. pic.twitter.com/a1JwJ4Pn6L — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @DefenceU

The M777 howitzer is a towed 155 mm artillery piece in the howitzer class. It is used by the ground forces of various nations including Australia, Canada, India, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine and the United States. I

Manufactured by BAE Systems’ Global Combat Systems division, it was first used in combat during the US war in Afghanistan.

Further footage of the hit was shared by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence:

“#UAarmy destroyed 🇷🇺 Nona-K artillery systems and other military equipment.”

Credit: Twitter @armyinformcomua

Ukrainian military hit with US M777 howitzers.

The footage of the destruction of a platoon of Russian Nona-K guns by M777 howitzers in Goptovka, which is on the border with the Russian Federation, was reportedly the work of the Kharkiv operational control unit.

The “Nona-K” is a Soviet towed artillery system of 120 mm caliber, which includes the capabilities of a cannon, howitzer and mortar. It is designed for the artillery battalions of airborne assault brigades.

The news follows Ukraine’s 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade sharing footage in which it showed the destruction of four Russian artillery mounts, as reported on Monday, July 11.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram