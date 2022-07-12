“We are not tacos” NAHJ reacts to Jill Biden’s comment on the Latino community

By Matthew Roscoe • 12 July 2022 • 13:54

THE National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) has reacted to a comment from Jill Biden in which she compared the Hispanic community’s diversity to “breakfast tacos” in a speech on Monday, July 11.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, July 12, the NAHJ called for Jill Biden, the first lady of the United States, to understand the Latino heritage before labelling the community with stereotypes such as her ‘tacos’ comment.

Speaking at a conference in San Antonio on the Hispanic “Quest for Equity” Mrs Biden said: “The diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength.”

In response, the NAHJ tweeted: “Using breakfast tacos to try to demonstrate the uniqueness of Latinos in San Antonio demonstrates a lack of cultural knowledge and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region.

“NAHJ encourages @FLOTUS & her communications team to take time to better understand the complexities of our people & communities.

“We are not tacos. Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by various diasporas, cultures & food traditions. Do not reduce us to stereotypes.”

One person commented about the term LatinX, which has become popular among US politicians in recent years.

“Latinos? Don’t you mean LatinX????”

“If Trump or Melania ever said this it would be headline news and they would be calling them white supremacists,” another person said.

Another said: “#WeAreNotTacos is what the National Association of Hispanic Journalists had to remind Dr. Jill Biden after her speech, in which the organisation felt the First Lady reduced them to stereotypes. This time it wasn’t Joe Biden, it was Jill Biden with the offensive words.”

“I love how of all the complex issues facing our community, it has been boiled down to “we are not tacos.” This admin is awful,” one person said.

One person noted: “This tweet needs to go viral…”

Recently, a retired army general Lieutenant Gen. Gary Volesky was suspended for criticising Jill Biden on Twitter.

Volesky was relieved of his duties as an advisor to active-duty officers after he reportedly replied to first lady Dr Jill Biden’s statement that the overturn of Roe Vs Wade had “stolen” women’s “right to make decisions about our bodies”.

