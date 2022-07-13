Amber Heard fails in bid for retrial of her defamation case

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 July 2022 • 22:54

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Image: Bakounine/shutterstock.com

The bid for Amber Heard’s defamation case to go to retrial has been denied by a court after the judge said that the jury hearing the case had been competent.

Making the ruling on Wednesday, July 13, the judge said that the claim the jury had not been properly formed was irrelevant and that the jury were competent to rule in her case with former husband Johnny Depp.

Lawyers for Heard had filed new papers claiming that new information about one juror meant that the verdict should be thrown out and a retrial run. The claim was that a 77-year-old man who was supposed to appear as a juror was replaced by his son of the same name and from the same address, however Judge Penney Azcarate disagreed.

They also claimed that the verdict was not supported by the evidence, however the judge said there was no evidence she had been prejudiced.

Judge Azcarate said: “The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict.

“The only evidence before this court is that this juror and all jurors followed their oaths, the court’s instructions, and orders. This court is bound by the competent decision of the jury.”

Depp’s lawyers said that there was “no legitimate basis” for requesting a retrial of what was a high profile case that saw both air their dirty laundry. Depp was granted damages over the article Heard wrote claiming to be a domestic violence survivor, but he too had to pay up albeit it for a small amount after she successfully countersued.

Amber Heard has failed in her bid for a retrial in the defamation case with Johnny Depp which should in theory be the end of the story, but with claims still surfacing around the actress’ behaviour, there could be more to come.

