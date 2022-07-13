Amber Heard is ‘absolutely’ a gold digger says veteran Hollywood actor

The trial saw Johnny Depp awarded $10.35M (€10.28M) in damages after a jury ruled that Amber Heard defamed her former husband in a newspaper article in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”.

Speaking to Piers Morgan, Mickey Rourke said: “I have known Johnny for many years but I don’t know him intimately,” Koimoi confirmed on Wednesday, July 13.

“All I could say, I was in a situation one time where I was blamed for something I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years and I had a bad reputation but finally the truth came out after I lost movies and jobs,” he added.

“I felt like I died for somebody trying to get chopped down by some gold digger, you know?”

When Piers Morgan asked Mickey Rourke, “Do you think that’s what she was?”

The actor responded, “Absolutely.”

Johnny Depp married Amber Heard in February 2015, but the marriage lasted less than two years.

Heard filed for divorce in May 2016 citing irreconcilable differences.

That’s also about the time she first publicly accused Depp of domestic violence, allegations that Johnny Depp denied.

At the time of the split, in a joint statement, the actors said: “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love.”

“Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.”

