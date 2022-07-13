By Anna Ellis • 13 July 2022 • 18:54

BBC legend hailed as "one of the true greats" of broadcasting tragically dies. Image: askarim/Shutterstock.com

BBC radio DJ and mastermind behind hit game show Only Connect, Chris Stuart, has sadly died after an extensive career at the network which included providing commentary on Princess Diana’s funeral it was confirmed on Wednesday, July 13.

Throughout his stellar career, the 72-year-old was coined as “one of the true greats” of British broadcasting.

Fans were quick to pay tribute. One post on Twitter read: “RIP Chris Stuart. I’m so sorry to hear this news.”

“My deepest sympathies to the family & former colleagues. Chris was a brilliant broadcaster & producer.”

“Fond memories of listening to him on Radio Wales, Radio 2 & he was the voice of solemnity covering state occasions.”

Another fan commented: “He had the perfect radio voice and was the chief inspiration for my Nostalgia Interviews podcast.”

“Chris Stuart was warm, softly spoken and intelligent, and listening to his shows was the equivalent of being given an education and a cuddle at the same time.”

“I had hoped to one day interview him, but have just learned the very sad news of his passing. One of the radio all-time greats.”

“Most people probably don’t know who he is, but you’d recognize his voice and it is a testament to him that the show was always for him more important than the presenter – which paradoxically, in my view, made him an even more significant, and legendary, broadcaster.”

“There aren’t many of his ilk still left. RIP.”

