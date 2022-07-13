By Anna Ellis • 13 July 2022 • 18:54
BBC legend hailed as "one of the true greats" of broadcasting tragically dies. Image: askarim/Shutterstock.com
Throughout his stellar career, the 72-year-old was coined as “one of the true greats” of British broadcasting.
Fans were quick to pay tribute. One post on Twitter read: “RIP Chris Stuart. I’m so sorry to hear this news.”
“My deepest sympathies to the family & former colleagues. Chris was a brilliant broadcaster & producer.”
“Fond memories of listening to him on Radio Wales, Radio 2 & he was the voice of solemnity covering state occasions.”
RIP Chris Stuart. I’m so sorry to hear this news. My deepest sympathies to the family & former colleagues. Chris was a brilliant broadcaster & producer. Fond memories of listening to him on Radio Wales, Radio 2 & he was the voice of solemnity covering state occasions. https://t.co/knHT6vGGf0
— Kevin Hughes (@Popprince) July 13, 2022
Another fan commented: “He had the perfect radio voice and was the chief inspiration for my Nostalgia Interviews podcast.”
“Chris Stuart was warm, softly spoken and intelligent, and listening to his shows was the equivalent of being given an education and a cuddle at the same time.”
“I had hoped to one day interview him, but have just learned the very sad news of his passing. One of the radio all-time greats.”
“Most people probably don’t know who he is, but you’d recognize his voice and it is a testament to him that the show was always for him more important than the presenter – which paradoxically, in my view, made him an even more significant, and legendary, broadcaster.”
“There aren’t many of his ilk still left. RIP.”
This is very sad news indeed. Chris Stuart used to present the current affairs breakfast show on Radio Wales before moving to Radio 2 in the late 1980s, and he was a regular stand-in for other presenters up until the mid-90s. (continued)https://t.co/sWxhPl6sLF
— Chris Deacy (@DeacyChris) July 13, 2022
